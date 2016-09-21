VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert High School will be holding its annual Homecoming Parade on Wednesday September 28, at 6:30 p.m. The theme for this year’s parade is the “Olympics” and the parade Grand Marshal is Craig Leon.

Leon, a graduate of Van Wert High school, is a professional runner who has the ultimate goal of running in the Olympics.

The Homecoming Parade will travel from St. Mark’s Lutheran Church on West Sycamore Street down Jefferson Street to Fountain Park. A community pep rally will follow the parade in Fountain Park.

After the rally, the annual Powder Puff game will be held at Eggerss Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Admission to the Powder Puff game is $1, with children 5 and under free.