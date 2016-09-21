Leigh E. Eisenhauer Jr., 83, of Van Wert, passed away at 3:04 p.m. Monday, September 19, 2016, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne.

He was born July 23, 1933, in Boston, Massachusetts, the son of Leigh E. and Alice T. (Mason) Eisenhauer, who both preceded him in death.

Two nieces and his beloved cat, “Buddy,” survive.

A sister, Jane Pender, also preceded him in death.

Leigh owned and operated Eisenhauer Manufacturing in Van Wert. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Van Wert.

He graduated from Kentucky Military Institute and from the University of Louisville. Leigh was a veteran of the United States Air Force and a member of American Legion Post 178 in Van Wert. He was a lifelong member of Elks Lodge 1197 in Van Wert, a former Thespian and former member of Van Wert Civic Theatre. Leigh was a big supporter of the arts in Van Wert, was an avid fisherman, loved to play cards, and was an animal lover.

Funeral services will be conducted at noon Saturday, September 24, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with the Rev. Hal Shafer officiating. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to The Salvation Army of Van Wert.

