Van Wert Police

No new reports.

Delphos Police

September 27, no time listed — Anthony Robinson, 24, of Lima, was cited for driving while under a Financial Responsibility Act license suspension following a traffic stop in Delphos.

September 24, no time listed — Bradley Wieging, 37, of Delphos, was charged with possession of drug abuse instruments following a traffic stop in Delphos.

September 22, no time listed — Wade Rice, 20, of Delphos, was cited for driving while under a license forfeiture suspension as a result of a traffic stop on Second Street in Delphos.

September 19, no time listed — Brandon Salyer, 19, of Delphos, was arrested on a warrant issued in Van Wert County for corrupting another with drugs, a felony of the second degree. During the arrest, Salyer was also found in possession of drug abuse instruments and what is believed to be heroin. He will face additional charges for those violations.