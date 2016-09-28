Van Wert Police

September 24, 12:37 a.m. — Lucas M. Luebrecht, 20, of Fort Jennings, was charged with operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI), and possession of cocaine, marijuana, and marijuana paraphernalia.

September 24, 6:22 a.m. — Elmeco R. Crisp, 40, of Lima, was cited for domestic violence by threat as a result of a domestic incident at the Fountain Inn, 234 W. Main St.

September 23, 1:21 p.m. — Robert L. Galloway Jr., 32, of 441 Dickinson Ave., was charged with drug possession.

September 23, 1:35 a.m. — Wade E. Rice, 20, of Delphos, was cited for improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle as a result of a traffic stop in the 800 block of North Washington Street.

September 22, 5:30 p.m. — Cory M. Spener, 33, of 933 Leeson Ave., was cited for an open container violation while in the 700 block of West Main Street.

September 21, 3:23 p.m. — Dustin T. Cooper, 32, of 328 S. Vine St., was arrested on a probation violation warrant while at Van Wert Municipal Court.

September 19, 8:28 p.m. — Tawnie R. Johnson, 27, of Lima, was arrested on a warrant issued in Auglaize County.

July 30, 12:26 a.m. — Charges are pending on an active investigation begun July 30 that confiscated 95 dosage units of what is believed to be crystal methamphetamine. The incident remains under investigation.

September 13, 6:33 p.m. — Brandie S. Elston, 24, of 1116 Kear Road, Apt. 19, was charged with domestic violence in connection with a domestic incident that occurred at her residence.

September 13, 4:26 p.m. — Alisha L. Elder, 37, of 602 Leeson Ave., was charged with domestic violence following a domestic incident at her residence.

Delphos Police

No new reports.