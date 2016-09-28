topamax recall


The Van Wert County Courthouse

Wednesday, Sep. 28, 2016

Children on a field trip to the Stoneco Quarry. (Photo submitted.)

Children on a field trip to the Stoneco Quarry. (Photo submitted.)

The third grade classes went on a field trip to the Stoneco quarry.  The students were able to watch rocks being dumped into a dump truck and transferred to the crusher.  They then got to watch the rocks being crushed.  They also learned all about stone quarry safety, how they blast the walls of the quarry and sedimentary rocks.  The students had a “blast” at the quarry!

Kids enjoy volleyball as part of PE. (Photo submitted.)

Kids enjoy volleyball as part of PE. (Photo submitted.)

The past few weeks in Physical Education, the 3rd-6th grade students have been in a volleyball unit. Learning different skills, strategies, rotations, rules have helped them grasp the sport and how it is played. Skills such as the bump/pass, set, and underhand serve have been taught.

Pictured underhand serving is 3rd grader Sophia DeVecchio. (Photo submitted.)

Pictured underhand serving is 3rd grader Sophia DeVecchio. (Photo submitted.)

 

 

 

 

 

POSTED: 09/28/16 at 1:32 pm. FILED UNDER: Lancer Lines