The third grade classes went on a field trip to the Stoneco quarry. The students were able to watch rocks being dumped into a dump truck and transferred to the crusher. They then got to watch the rocks being crushed. They also learned all about stone quarry safety, how they blast the walls of the quarry and sedimentary rocks. The students had a “blast” at the quarry!

The past few weeks in Physical Education, the 3rd-6th grade students have been in a volleyball unit. Learning different skills, strategies, rotations, rules have helped them grasp the sport and how it is played. Skills such as the bump/pass, set, and underhand serve have been taught.