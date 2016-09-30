Van Wert independent sports

PAULDING — The Crestview varsity volleyball team fell to the Paulding Lady Panthers in a Northwest Conference match played Thursday at Paulding, but it took five games before the scrappy Lady Knights succumbed. Game scores were 25-21, 19-25, 15-25, 25-16, and 11-15.

Crestview is now 7-7 overall and 1-4 in conference play. The Knights return to action on Saturday as they host the Fricker’s’ Lady Knight Invitational. Crestview will play Marion Local in the first match of the day, starting at 9 a.m.

Leading the way for the Lady Knights on Thursday:

Serving – Katie McClure, 4 aces; Lyvia Black, 2 aces; Lexi Gregory, 1 ace; Syd Bowen, 14/14; Abby Bagley and Maci Baker, 13/13 each

Hitting – McClure, 15 kills; Gregory, 6 kills; Ally McCoy and Baker, 5 kills each

Setting – Bagley, 32 assists

Digs – Black, 13 digs; McClure, 9 digs.

Blocks – Baker, 7 blocks, McCoy and Bagley, 6 blocks each

The Crestview junior varsity team moves to 9-5 overall and 4-1 in the NWC with a win over the Paulding JVs in three games, 22-25, 25-19, and 25-23.