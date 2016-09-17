SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

CONVOY — Cool as a cucumber, or perhaps kool as a kukumber. Crestview quarterback Drew Kline vaulted over the goal line with 53 seconds left in the game, to give the ninth-ranked Knights a 28-25 homecoming win over Columbus Grove in both teams’ Northwest Conference opener.

Kline’s seven-yard touchdown run capped off a 12-play, 80-yard drive, and it came in response to ‘Grove quarterback Reid Stechschulte’s one-yard run with 4:14 remaining in the game.

“I feel pretty good when the ball’s in his (Kline’s) hands, and he’s making good decisions,” Crestview Head Coach Jared Owens said.

Kline scored the game’s first touchdown on a one-yard run with 6:14 left in the first quarter. Dylan Hicks kicked the PAT to make it 7-0.

But the Bulldogs scored the next three touchdowns to grab a 19-7 lead.

Stechschulte burned Crestview’s secondary with three successive long touchdown passes–– a quick-strike 61-yard throw to Grant Cassidy with 5:42 remaining in the first, then two more in the second quarter–– a 37-yard toss to Trevor Taylor at the 11:06 mark, and a 53-yard scoring throw to Cassidy with 6:38 left in the second quarter.

“A lot of the adversity in first half was self-inflicted,” Owens said. “We challenged them to make some plays, and they responded.”

Kline got the Knights back on the scoreboard with 4:32 left before halftime, on a scrambling five-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Braden Van Cleave. The PAT by Hicks was good, to make it 19-14.

The sophomore quarterback scored on a twisting, winding 47-yard run with 2:19 remaining in the 3rd to make it 21-19.

Stechschulte tried to spoil homecoming with his short touchdown run in the fourth, but Kline calmly drove the Knights downfield for the game-winning score.

Operating without leading rusher Payton Knittle (foot injury), Kline finished the game with 354 yards of total offense including 186 yards rushing and three touchdowns and 168 yards and a score through the air.

For good measure, he intercepted a pass on defense.

“That’s what you have to do to beat really good teams,” Owens said. “You have to establish what’s working for you and then ride that a little bit.”

The 4-0 Knights will hit the road Friday night, to take on 3-1 Spencerville in another key NWC contest.

The game will air live on WKSD 99.7 FM and thevwindependent.com.