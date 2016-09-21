Van Wert independent sports

CONVOY — The Crestview Lady Knights volleyball team defeated Delphos Jefferson in Ray Etzler Gymnasium in three straight games: 25-17, 25-16, and 25-12, in a Northwest Conference match-up.

Crestview is now 6-4 overall and 1-2 in the NWC. The Knights will be back in action on Thursday as they travel to Lima to face Lima Central Catholic in a non-conference match.

Leading the way for the Knights on Tuesday:

Serving – Katie McClure, 25/25 with five aces; Lyvia Black, 18/19 with three aces; Syd Bowen, 13/13

Hitting – Lexi Gregory and McClure, six kills each; Ashley Dealey, four kills

Setting – Abby Bagley, 20 assists

Digs – Bowen, eight digs; Black, six digs.

The Crestview junior varsity team is also 6-4 and 2-1 in conference play. The JVs defeated Jefferson in two games, 25-17 and 25-5.