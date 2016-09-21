Van Wert independent sports

OTTAWA — The Crestview High School cross country teams competed in the rescheduled Ottawa-Glandorf Blue and Gold Invitational on Tuesday. The boys’ team finished fourth out of 20 teams, which also included Division I, II, and III runners.

The order of the Knights’ top five finishers is as follows: Gabe Smith, Dylan Sparks, Wyatt Richardson, Jace Vining, and Danil Lichtensteiger.

The girls’ team was paced by Ashley Bowen, who finished second overall in a race that included Division I, II, and III runners. She was followed by Ragen Harting, Brooke Ripley, Lydia Saylor and Lauren Schumm. The Knight girls finished 12th overall in the race.