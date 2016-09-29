Joan Theresia Wrocklage Landwehr, 89, of Lima, passed away Thursday, September 29, 2016.

She was born August 13, 1927, in Delphos, the daughter of John T. and Grace M. (Bergfeld) Wrocklage, who both preceded her in death. On May 1, 1954, she married Harold H. Landwehr, who died July 25, 2014.

Survivors include three sons, Joseph C. (Judy Hammill) Landwehr of Lima, Tim A. (Kathy Fair) Landwehr of West Alexandria, and John M. Landwehr of Worthington; two daughters, Julie M. (Andrew) Seiter of Greensburg, Indiana, and Amy S. (Daniel) Taylor of Alexandria, Virginia; 13 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Nine siblings, Mary Pauline “Polly” Thomas, Norbert, Claude “Jake”, Ruth, Martha, John, Ralph “Skid”, Grace, and Joan, all preceded her in death.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, October 3, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Delphos, with Father George Mahas officiating. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery in Delphos.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Sunday, October 2, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, where a parish wake will be held at 7:30 that evening.

Preferred memorials: St. Rose Parish in Lima or Delphos St. John’s Alumni Association.

