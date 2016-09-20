Jet Stoller, 79, of Van Wert, passed away at 10:30 p.m. Monday, September 19, 2016, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

He was born July 2, 1937, in Latty, the son of Michael and Magdalena (Manz) Stoller, who both preceded him in death. On September 27, 1969, he married the former Jeanne Bowen, who survives in Van Wert.

He is also survived by a son, Thomas (Amy) Stoller of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and three sisters, Ann Plummer, Dolores Riggenbaugh, and Josephine Stoller, all of Paulding.

Two brothers, Kenneth and Ellsworth Stoller; and a sister, Katherine Oesch, also preceded him in death.

Jet retired as an inspection foreman from Eisenhauer Manufacturing Company after many years of service. He also worked for a time at the former Wells Truck Sales in Van Wert and owned the former Mac’s Delicatessen for several years.

Jet was a veteran of the United States Navy, a member of American Legion Post 178 and its 40 et 8, and Knights of Columbus Council 6034. He was also a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 23, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert, with Father Stanley Szybka officiating. Burial will be in Apostolic Cemetery in Latty.

Visitation is from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, September 22, at Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert, with a Rosary service held immediately after visitation.

Preferred memorials: Community Health Professionals-Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center, and the CHP Day Care Service.