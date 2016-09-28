After watching the first Presidential debate last night, it occurred to me that this is a year for The Messiah. I’m not sure what prompted me, but it certainly came to me during the debate. Hmmm?!!

Okay, my political comment aside now, we are announcing the date for our biennial performance of Handel’s Messiah in Van Wert. It will be Sunday night, December 11, at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary of First United Methodist Church. The orchestra and soloists are just about in place, so now we just need a chorus. If you have never sung in our Messiah, you don’t know what you’re missing. It is a very redeemable experience.

I invite you to join our chorus of volunteer singers. We have many fine singers who offer their talents as well as many common voices who want to join and make theirs sound better. It will happen. There are many who can testify to it. Singing Messiah is not “Mary had a little Lamb,” but somehow we put together a very inspirational performance. I hope you will consider joining the chorus.

The rehearsal schedule is as follows: Saturday, November 5; Sundays: November 13, 20, 27; December 4 and 11. All rehearsals are 3-5 p.m. and are held in the First UM Church sanctuary. Songbooks are available, although some have their own copies. Singing with friends and family members is always a popular activity at the Christmas season.

Invite a friend and share the rehearsal schedule with veteran and first-time singers. We can usually accommodate as many as 75 singers. It’s an exciting experience to sing with a large choir, a chamber orchestra, and professional soloists. I hope you will give it a try and see for yourself what a rewarding experience it is.

This weekend is a busy one in Van Wert. Among the most fun events will be “Happy Days Live!” at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. It features Anson Williams and Donnie Most, the lovable Potsie and Ralph Malph of TV’s “Happy Days” show from the 1970s and ‘80s.

The show will be filled with never before seen clips from the famous TV show as well as fun commentary from two of its biggest stars. What you might not realize is that both Anson and Ralph are very good singers. They will incorporate music from the ‘50s and ‘60s, the setting for “Happy Days”. Backed up by a band of NY musicians, it will be an exciting element to the show.

Tickets can be purchased at the box office the night of the show. That’s this Saturday, October 1, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Make your day a Happy Day at the Niswonger!

FINÉ.