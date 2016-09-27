Van Wert independent news

GROVER HILL — A motorcyclist injured in a crash that occurred near Grover Hill on September 22 has died.

The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that George Hammons, 67, of Cloverdale, died Monday from injuries suffered in a crash at the intersection of Paulding County Road 187 and County Road 12.

According to troopers, Hammons was injured when a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze driven south on County Road 187 by Jill Bauer, 61, of G rover Hill failed to yield the right of way to Hammons’ 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle, which was westbound on Paulding County Road 12.

Hammons and his wife, Vicky, 64, also of Cloverdale, were both injured in the crash and taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana by Samaritan medical transport helicopter. Mr. Hammons was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. His wife, who was wearing a helmet, is listed in stable condition at the hospital.

Alcohol is not believed to a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

The Patrol was also assisted at the scene by Grover Hill Fire and EMS and R and O Towing.

The OSHP reminds motorist to use caution at intersections, allowing ample time for vehicles that have the right-of-way.