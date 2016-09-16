Submitted information

PAULDING — Informational meetings have been scheduled and venues secured for the community regarding the 1.35-mill property tax levy to be on the November 8 general election ballot for jail operations. Officials have decided to place this issue before the voters in attempt to reopen the closed Paulding County Jail.

“I have been making an effort to speak at public meetings to share information and answer questions regarding the jail operations,” said Paulding County Sheriff Jason K. Landers. “These meetings throughout the county will give residents the opportunity to listen to what I have to say, and for me to hear the concerns of the public.

“I have heard a lot of positive feedback and answered a lot of great questions,” Sheriff Landers added. “I have also heard some of the negative opinions folks have, allowing me to go back to the office and process people’s opinions.”

Meeting dates, times, and locations are as follows:

Sunday, September 25, at 2 p.m. in the Antwerp High School Auditoria

Wednesday, September 28, at 6 p.m. in the Paulding Extension Center

Friday, October 7, at 10 a.m. in the Paulding Extension Center

Saturday, October 8, at 9 a.m. in the Oakwood Fire Department

“My goal here is to make these meetings accessible for everyone. I have set a meeting in the morning, evening, Saturday and Sunday,” Sheriff Landers noted. “I enjoy hearing both sides of this issue, as long as it stays respectful.”