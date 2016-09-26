The Van Wert Red Cross Disaster Team was called to Haviland at 2:30 p.m. Sunday to assist a family and canteen firefighters during a house fire there that left three adults and 11 children homeless. Responding to the scene were Scott, Paulding, Grover Hill, and Payne fire departments, and the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office. The cause of the fire is still under investigation and crews were on the scene after 7:30 Sunday evening. (Red Cross photo)