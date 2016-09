Submitted information

PAYNE — Hands of Hope Pregnancy Services of Paulding is hosting its annual fundraiser at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, October 6, in the Payne Elementary School auditorium.

Guest speaker will be Camille Cates of Healing Hearts Ministries, who will be talking about a past abortion she had, and how she found hope and healing.

Tickets will be $25 at the door and there will be door prizes as well.