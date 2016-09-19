Georgeanne E. Vargo, 70, of Delphos, passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2016, at her residence.

She was born July 8, 1946, in Toledo, the daughter of George and Apolonia (Horvath) Vargo, who both preceded her in death.

Survivors include a sister, Paulette “Polly” Hartranft of Toledo; a brother, Ronald (Theresa) Vargo of Toledo; two nieces and a nephew; and a great-niece and nephew.

A sister, Sharonann Vargo; and a brother-in-law, Thomas Hartranft, also preceded her in death.

A memorial funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, September 23, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Delphos, with Father Dennis Walsh officiating. Burial will be in Toledo Memorial Cemetery at a later date.

Preferred memorials: St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church.

