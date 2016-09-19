VW independent/submitted information

Average retail gasoline prices in Ohio have risen 10.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.17 per gallon on Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,345 gas outlets in Ohio. This compares with the national average that has increased 2.7 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.20 per gallon, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Ohio during the past week, prices Sunday were 14.1 cents per gallon lower than the same day one year ago and are eight-tenths of a percent per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has increased 5.1 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 9.3 cents per gallon lower than this day one year ago.

According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on September 19 in Ohio have ranged widely over the last five years: $2.31 per gallon in 2015, $3.23 per gallon in 2014, $3.33 per gallon in 2013, $3.81 per gallon in 2012 and $3.47 per gallon in 2011.

“While gasoline prices have drifted lower in parts of the country, it’s impossible to ignore the elephant in the room: one of the largest gasoline pipelines in the country is out of service and a Band-Aid is not going to fix the problems in the Southeast as a result,” said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com.

On September 9, a mine inspector in Alabama stumbled upon a large spill from Colonial Pipeline’s large Line 1 pipeline spanning from Texas to New Jersey, the artery and only major source of gasoline deliveries for much of the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic. The pipeline was immediately shut down due to “integrity issues”.

Since the shutdown — which is entering its second week — gasoline deliveries have all but halted and inventories at local gasoline racks have quickly been depleting as panicked motorists fill their tanks, leading to gas price spikes, supply outages, and headaches in six primary states: Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia, though prices in neighboring states and regions may also rise as gasoline supply is diverted.

“Colonial Pipeline Company has suggested it is working on a go-around pipeline while it fixes the main pipeline, but there is no easy way to fix the pipeline and immediately restore gasoline deliveries,” DeHaan said. “GasBuddy will keep motorists apprised on the latest developments on its blog and is actively monitoring the situation and may active an emergency fuel availability tool should the situation worsen. This is among the largest outages of fuel since Superstorm Sandy in 2012.”