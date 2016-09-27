Van Wert independent sports

CONVOY — The 16th annual Fricker’s Lady Knight Volleyball Invitational is set for this Saturday, October 1, at Crestview High School.

The field features eight teams who will compete for the title of champion. Matches begin in both gyms at Crestview at 9 a.m. The admission price for the entire day is adults $5 and students $4. No passes are accepted for this invitational tournament.

The teams attending include three state-ranked programs in Division IV (Norwalk St. Paul-No. 2, McComb-No. 3, Marion Local-No. 5) and one state-ranked team in Division II (Ottawa-Glandorf-No. 2) in the latest Ohio coaches’ poll.

The first matches of the day feature Crestview against Marion Local at 9 a.m. in the high school gym and McComb vs. South Adams, Indiana, in the middle school gym.

The second matches will showcase St. Paul vs. Celina in the high school gym. Ottawa-Glandorf will compete against Edison and complete first round action in the middle school gym (click here for a tournament bracket).

This is a highly anticipated volleyball invitational in northwest Ohio. Each team will be participating in three matches and the championship game will be played at approximately 2 p.m. in the high school gym.

For more information, contact the Crestview Athletic Department at 419.749.9100.