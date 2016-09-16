Elks announce date for annual Fish Fry
Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, has scheduled its annual “all you can eat” Fish and Tenderloin Dinner for 5-7 p.m. (or until gone) Saturday, October 1, at the Elks Lodge, 1197 Elks Drive in Van Wert.
The cost is $8 for adults; $4 for children 5 to 8 years old, while all kids under 4 eat for free. This event is open to the public and all are welcome.
