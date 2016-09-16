Submitted information

An Eaton man was killed in a car-semi tractor-trailer accident that occurred Thursday evening at the intersection of Ohio 118 and Wren-Landeck Road.

Timothy L. Perry, 42, was pronounced dead at the scene by Van Wert County Coroner Dr. Scott Jarvis of injuries received in the crash.

According to investigating troopers from the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Perry was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Impala west on Wren-Landeck Road about 7:25 p.m. when he failed to stop at the intersection with Ohio 118 and his vehicle hit the left side of a trailer that was part of a 2015 Western Star tractor-trailer rig driven south on State Route 118 by Ronald E. Wolf, 72, of Greenville.

Perry was not reportedly wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Wolf, who was apparently uninjured, was wearing a seat belt when the accident occurred. Perry was taken to the Van Wert County Morgue by the Ohio City EMS squad.

Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in the accident. Perry’s next of kin was notified of his death, while the accident remains under investigation.

The Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, Van Wert Police Department, Ohio Department of Transportation, Ohio City Fire & EMS, Robinson’s Towing, and Hague Towing.

The Patrol also urged motorists to be extra cautious when driving detour routes around construction in the county. Motorists should always make complete stops at posted stop signs and make sure the road is clear before moving into an intersection.