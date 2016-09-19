Van Wert independent news

United Way of Van Wert County launched its 2016 campaign by announcing Eaton Corporation as this years’ pacesetter. It had been 11 years since Eaton served as the United Way pacesetter.

Eaton also has a group of volunteers that lead its own internal United Way Committee. This committee teamed up with Eaton Corporation to pull off one of the most successful campaign weeks. The committee planned this event for several months and worked to make sure everyone involved would understand the continual need to support their local United Way.

The weeklong event included a kick-off of employee meetings to see the 2016 United Way campaign video. The local United Way agencies set up tables at Eaton so employees could see the many programs that are supported with their donations.

The next event was a fun-filled day that included a cookout lunch, cornhole competition, and other mini-games to get employees involved. The United Way provided popcorn for all employees on Thursday and the week ended with the many drawings the committee put together. With the hard work of this committee, Eaton employees were able to present United Way Executive Director Vicki Smith with a check for $3,000 towards the 2016 campaign goal.

The next event Eaton will hold for United Way is its annual Bag Bingo. which is scheduled for Saturday, November 5, at the Van Wert Council on Aging.