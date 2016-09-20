Dawn D. Pratt, 46, of Van Wert, passed away at 9:12 a.m. Tuesday, September 20, 2016, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born July 13, 1970, in Decatur, Indiana, the daughter of Harry and Betty (Howard) Jackson, who both preceded her in death. On July 25, 1996, she married Dan L. Pratt, who survives in Van Wert.

Other survivors include two children, Jason Dale Pratt and Courtney Danielle Pratt, both of Van Wert; two stepchildren, Kyle (Selena) Agler of Decatur, Indiana, and Travis Coombs of Van Wert; five brothers, Harry (Bobbi) Jackson Jr. and Jim Jackson, both of Bridgeport, Rick (Brenda) Jackson of Decatur, Indiana, Terry (Susie) Jackson of Ohio City, and Dave Jackson of Van Wert; two grandchildren; and three stepgrandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted at a later date.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center, c/o Community Health Professionals, 1159 Westwood Drive, Van Wert, OH 45891.

Arrangements were handled by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.