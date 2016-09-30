Submitted information

CONVOY – Crestview Local School District is planning a Safe Schools Drill, in conjunction with area law enforcement, the afternoon of Monday, October 3.

This planned exercise will prepare students and staff with procedures for a proper evacuation in the event that there is a serious threat to the safety of students on the campus. Students will not be released during the drill; therefore, parents who intend to pick up students must do so before 12:30 p.m. or after 3 p.m.

This drill is a practice routine, as the district would like to make sure that people are prepared if an emergency situation arises in the future.