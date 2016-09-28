Local fourth-graders learned about agriculture on Tuesday as the Cows and Plows event was held at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds. Students learned about various aspects of agriculture, including livestock production, machinery, soil and water, as well as ag history, during the annual event. Here, livestock farmer Mike Schumm talks about how what is needed for this young calf to grow into a beef-producing animal. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent