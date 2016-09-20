Van Wert independent news

CONVOY — Convoy Community Days, which will be held this Saturday, September 24, will include a number of activities and events.

The event will begin with the Convoy Fire & EMS Pancake and Sausage Breakfast, which will be served from 7-9 p.m. in the Edgewood Park building. Cost is a donation. Self-defense training will be held at the firehouse for teens and adults, starting at 9 a.m.

Vendors, crafters, businesses, and organizations will be offering products and food on the sidewalks of East Tully Street from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday during the Marketplace on Tully Street event. Basket Bingo will start with Early Bird Bingo at 10 a.m., with regular Basket Bingo following immediately after. Cost is $20 for 20 games of bingo. Prizes are baskets filled with goodies sponsored by Convoy area businesses, while a raffle will be held throughout the event for two baskets, one in memory of Madge Wilson, and the other in memory of Bryan and Fritzi Stewart. Raffle tickets are one sale in the Convoy village offices or from Convoy Community Days Committee members. The doors open at 9:30 Saturday morning for bingo.

A number of vendors will also be providing food from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday. They include hamburgers, brats, and hot dogs on the grill at The Tavern; pizza by the slice, soup, and desserts from Knight Pizza; walking tacos from D’s on Main Street; sandwiches and more at Gibson’s Barnyard BBQ; ice cream treats from the Tastee Freeze; and the Oodles of Noodles Spaghetti Dinner from 5-8 p.m. Saturday at the park building, which will feature homemade red and white sauces, salad, fresh baked bread sticks, a homemade dessert bar, and a drink for $8.

There will also be lots of kids’ activities on Saturday. A Kiddy Tractor Pull will be held, beginning at 11 a.m. (registration begins at 10 a.m. in front of Dealey Accounting). Kids’ games and activities, as well as inflatables, will be held downtown, beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, while Magic by Aaron is scheduled for 11 a.m. and Mark’s Ark Animal Show at noon in the parking lot, while clowns Pip Squeak and Clarabelle will be in the downtown area during the day.

There will also be a Beautiful Baby Picture Contest on Saturday.

The Convoy Community Days Parade will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, with line-up beginning at 1 that afternoon in the Crestview Local Schools parking lot. Grand marshals will be the 2016 state champion Crestview girls’ softball team. Convoy Fire & EMS will be demonstrating equipment at the Edgewood Park shelterhouse and pond following the parade.

Bluegrass will be featured under the tent in Edgewood Park, starting at 4 p.m. Saturday, with the Bottom of the Barrel Boys. Bring a lawn chair and sit and enjoy the music.

The evening events will include Convoy Lions Club Bingo, from 6-9 p.m. in the Edgewood Park building, while Lawn Mower Drag Races will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday at the park (registration begins at 6 p.m., with warm-ups starting at 6:30 that evening). The races will feature four classes: Power Wheels, stock, super stock, and modified. Cost is $15 per person.

A reverse raffle with the held at The Tavern, starting at 8 Saturday evening. Tickets are available at The Tavern, Secret Gardens, D’s on Main, the Convoy village offices, or any Convoy Community Days Committee member. Tickets are for a chance to win $825 in cash.