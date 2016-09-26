Good weather and lots of activities and events enticed area residents to Convoy for that village’s Community Days celebration on Saturday. Downtown Convoy was buzzing with business displays, along with kids’ games, and food vendors (above), while Edgewood Park was the scene of lawn mower drag races and a number of other activities. The Community Days Parade featured the 2015 Crestview state champion softball team as grand marshal (below). Photos by Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent