Stories of people who have experienced church-inflicted hurt will be discussed at Lifetree Café on Thursday, September 29 from 7-8 p.m.

The program, titled “Hurt by Church,” features a filmed interview with a woman who suffered emotional wounds caused by the church during several difficult periods in her life. In the interview, she describes why the hurt she endured eventually led to her exit from that church.

“I had been a Sunday school teacher, I was singing in the adult choir, and I was playing piano for the Saturday evening service. I was totally immersed in church,” she says. “I completely stopped going to that church. The only way to get through the situation was to get out.”

This Lifetree program offers attendees an opportunity to discuss the wounds they’ve suffered at the hands of the church as well.

Admission to the 60-minute event is free. Lifetree Café is located at The Bachwell Center, 116 N. Washington St. Please park behind the courthouse and enter on Court Street.

Lifetree Café is a place where people gather for conversation about life and faith in a casual, comfortable setting. Questions about Lifetree may be directed to First United Methodist Church at 419.238.0631 or firstchurch@wcoil.com.

Topic for October 6: “The President’s Faith: Does it matter?”