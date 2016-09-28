DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

The Van Wert County Democratic Party held its annual Fall Banquet on Tuesday at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803 in Van Wert.

Van Wert County Central Committee Chair Al Arnold emceed the event, which included a presentation by State School Board candidate Tanyce Addison, as well as a keynote address by Jennifer Brunner.

Brunner, the first woman elected as Ohio secretary of state (2007-2011), also made an unsuccessful run for the United States Senate. Today, she is a judge on the 10th Ohio District Court of Appeals.

Brunner talked about Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, sharing information from personal meetings she has had with Clinton, and her opinion that the Democratic candidate is well qualified to be the next president.

“I can say that she was prepared,” Brunner said. “For the times that we face ahead, I want a president who is prepared.”

She also commended the local Democrats for recognizing Central Committee members, noting that the local party apparatus is where grassroots politics begins. Brunner, who also practiced law for 17 years, cited Clinton’s campaign slogan, “Stronger Together,” noting that defeating Republican Donald Trump will only happen if Democrats at the local level work together.

“We will be, as a group here, as Democrats, stronger together, and we will show the rest of the country, starting right here in Van Wert County, how it’s done,” Brunner said.

Brunner was a last-minute replacement for Supreme Court candidate Judge Cynthia Rice, who had to cancel because of a candidate’s debate also scheduled for Tuesday.

Addison, a music teacher for more than 30 years, said she feels the State School Board needs members who will speak out on what she feels is the over testing of Ohio students.

“We test more in grades K-12 than they do in medical school,” Addison told local Democrats. “We need a strong voice that won’t cave in.

“That is why I am running,” she added. “We need to elect those leaders all across the state that value children, that value people… .”