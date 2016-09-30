VW independent/submitted information

The Brumback Library is creating two new programs, a kids’ chess club and a Lego club, as well as setting times and days for Story Time sessions at the library.

The chess club will begin Monday, October 10, and will be held every other Monday. Times are 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Children ages 6 to 14 are welcome.

Instructors will teach youngsters how to play this challenging game, while chess sets will be provided or children may bring their own.

Library staff members invite children ages 3-14 to join them for brick-building fun as part of its new Lego Club. Children will use their creativity to make a masterpiece for all to see. Included will be challenges for individuals and weekly themes. The Lego Club will begin Thursday, October 20, from 3:45 to 4:45 p.m., and will continue the third Thursday of each month.

Children are asked to bring their own Legos or Duplo Blocks for the first few sessions while the library builds up its Lego collection. Donations of used blocks are welcome.

Children and their families are invited to attend Story Time sessions at Brumback Library, beginning Monday, October 3. Family Story Time is offered for families with children ages infant through elementary school at 6:30 p.m. Mondays.

On Tuesdays at 10 a.m. is a Story Time for infants and toddlers. This session is followed by a preschool Story Time at 10:30 Tuesday morning. A second preschool session is offered on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.

For more information or to register for any of these programs and activities, contact the Children’s Department at Brumback Library, 215 W. Main St. in Van Wert. The telephone number is 419.238.2168.