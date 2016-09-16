Alma J. Koeppel, 93, of Delphos, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2016, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Delphos.

She was born March 24, 1923, in Delphos, the daughter of Marion B. and Goldie (Redd) Heidlebaugh, who both preceded her in death. On July 9, 1946, she married Melvin Koeppel, who survives in Delphos.

Survivors include three sons, Kenneth (Suzanne) Koeppel, Robert (Denise) Koeppel, and Ronald (Sue) Koeppel, all of Delphos; three daughters, Lois (Meredith) Ewing of Spencerville, Carol Wood of Van Wert, and Janice (Cathy) Koeppel of Memphis, Tennessee; 10 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Two sisters, Breta (Charlie) Buckles and Audrey (Rob) Suever; two brothers, William (Eldora) Heidlebaugh and Albert (Dorothy) Heidlebaugh; and a son-in-law, David Wood, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 17, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Delphos, with Pastor Steve Nelson officiating. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery in Delphos.

Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Friday, September 16, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, and an hour prior to services Saturday at the church.

Preferred memorials: St. Peter Lutheran Church.

