Albert E. Bolenbaugh, 96, formerly of Ohio City, passed away at 10:50 a.m. Thursday, September 29, 2016, at Vancrest Health Care Center, Van Wert.

He was born February 8, 1920, in Ohio City, the son of Wilbert Dalton and Emma Magdalene (Leuenberger) Bolenbaugh, who both preceded him in death. On March 17, 1946, he married the former Opal Irene Firkins, who died April 18, 2007.

Survivors include two sons, Burdette A. (Kathy) Bolenbaugh and Merl L. (Connie) Bolenbaugh, both of Van Wert; one daughter, Maryanne Borders of Seattle, Washington; six grandchildren, Andy Dull, Sarah Dillon, Mathew Bolenbaugh, Luke Trinosky, Joe Trinosky, and TL Borders; and 10 great-grandchildren.

A son, Bruce B. Bolenbaugh; one brother, Clarence Bynon Bolenbaugh; and one sister in infancy, also preceded him in death.

Albert was a 1938 graduate of Ohio City-Liberty High School and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a member of Calvary Evangelical Church in Van Wert.

He retired in 1986 from Continental Can Company-Sonoco (Greif Bros.) after 40 years of service. He was a member of American Legion Post 178 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803, both of Van Wert.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 4, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor W. Clark Williman officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City, where graveside military honors will be rendered by combined units of Legion Post 178 and VFW Post 5803.

Visitation is from 3-6 p.m. Monday, October 3, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: The Salvation Army.

