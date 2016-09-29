VW independent/submitted information

Who provides local residents with above and beyond service? Who delights their palette? What business represents that true, raw entrepreneurship spirit?

The Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for the 2016 “Salute to Small Business” Awards. The Chamber spotlights businesses built on an entrepreneurial spirit that play a vital role in the Van Wert community and economy. A business’ nomination is a tribute to its leadership and employees.

This year’s nominations include five new categories:

Spirit of Entrepreneurship:

An innovative, established business that demonstrates initiative, perseverance, profitability and commitment to support community-oriented projects through the use of time and other resources.

Charitable Non-Profit:

A substantiated history of an established charitable non-profit organization 501(c)(3) with a volunteer board of trustees or governing body that demonstrates sound business practices, innovation, and leadership in offering human services within the Van Wert community.

Service Industry Showcase:

An established business in the service industry such as insurance, legal services or contracting that demonstrates sound business practices, excellence and a commitment to support community-oriented projects through the use of time and other resources.

Retail Excellence:

An established retail business that demonstrates sound business practices, excellence and a commitment to support community-oriented projects through the use of time and other resources.

Palate Pleaser:

An established food service or restaurant business that demonstrates sound business practices, excellence and a commitment to support community-oriented projects through the use of time and other resources.

Community Champion:

An established small business that has exhibited over time exemplary service to our community to strengthen Van Wert County and to improve the lives of residents.

Enterprise Recognition:

This is a special recognition for those businesses that are in their first year of operation. These new businesses demonstrate perseverance, tenacity and a commitment to blaze a new trail of small business success in the Van Wert community.

The Chamber will accept nominations for the awards until Wednesday, October 12. Nominees and award recipients will be recognized during an awards luncheon that begins at 11:45 a.m. Friday, November 4, at Willow Bend Country Club in Van Wert.

“This is a special event for us when we take time to celebrate the essential role that small businesses play in the Van Wert County economy. They own brick and mortar, provide employment, purchase supplies locally because they understand the impact and power of shopping locally,” shared Chamber President/CEO Susan Munroe. “These local entrepreneurs generously commit their time and resources to local community organizations to make Van Wert stronger.”

To formally recognize this significant achievement in a local small business, the chamber must receive a nomination by October 12. For a nomination form or to register for the Awards Luncheon, please contact the Chamber at 419.238.4390 or visit chamber@vanwertchamber.com.