DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

A total of 12 people appeared in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court this week on a variety of criminal charges.

Seven people were sentenced by Judge Martin Burchfield during hearings Monday and Wednesday.

Jeremy Grenzbach, 35, of Van Wert, was given two years of community control, plus 30 days in jail, on a charge of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. He must also complete substance abuse assessment and anger management programs, and report child support payments and job status to the probation department monthly.

Tyler Roth, 29, of Van Wert, also received two years of community control on one count each of assault, a misdemeanor of the first degree, and unlawful restraint, a third-degree misdemeanor. He will also have to serve 74 days in jail, with work release.

Consuelo “Connie” Pardo, 44, of Van Wert, was sentenced to two years of community control, and a $150 fine on a charge of theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree.

Paul Bakkle, 33, of Van Wert, was sentenced to three years of community control, including up to six months in the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation (WORTH) Center in Lima on a fourth-degree felony count of operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI). His driver’s license was also suspended for five years and he was fined $1,350, plus court costs.

Shawn English, 35, of Van Wert, was given five years of community control and up to six months at the Alvis House in Lima on a charge of theft, a felony of the fifth degree.

Chad Snavely, 45, of Haviland, was given two years of community control and 60 days in jail, with work release, on a charge of domestic violence, a misdemeanor of the first degree.

Kenneth Lewis, 43, of Oakwood, was sentenced to two years of community control, including 60 days in jail, with work release, on a charge of failure to appear, a misdemeanor of the first degree.

Two people were also arraigned on indictments Monday.

Jeremy Paige, 32, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to one count each of burglary, a felony of the second degree, and criminal mischief, a third-degree misdemeanor. He was released on a personal surety bond, with the stipulation he have no contact with the alleged victim in the case. A pretrial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, October 5.

Elijah Staude, 18, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to a charge of possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. He was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. October 5.

Also Monday, Judge Burchfield took a change of plea from Corey Evans, 47, of Van Wert, who changed his plea to guilty to one count of possession of marijuana, a felony of the fifth degree, and to a specification he used $1,490 in cash in the commission of the crime. He then requested, and was granted, treatment in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed pending the successful completion of a substance abuse treatment program.

A Van Wert woman also changed her plea during a hearing on Wednesday in front of Judge Burchfield.

Vanessa Stevens, 47, of Van Wert, pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted theft, a first-degree misdemeanor (downgraded from a fifth-degree theft count). A second theft charge and one count of tampering with records, were dismissed in exchange for her guilty plea. Stevens was then sentenced to two years of community control, fined $260, and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $3,692.

Van Wert County Probate-Juvenile Judge Kevin Taylor also heard a probation violation hearing on Wednesday.

Tiffany Dearing, 32, of Van Wert, admitted to violating her probation by leaving her substance abuse treatment program prior to its completion. She was resentenced to a year of community control under the same conditions, as well as ordered to complete the inpatient substance abuse treatment program she began.