DAVE MOSIER/independent editor
For nearly 25 years, the A-OK (Assisting Our Kids) program has been providing the means for divorcing adults to find positive ways to resolve disputes for their children’s sake.
While divorce can be a negative and bitter experience for adults, it can be devastating for children, the innocent victims of their parents’ inability to get along.
“It’s not the divorce that causes damage to the kids; it’s the arguing, the bickering, the name calling, the accusations among the two most important people in the world, whether they live under the same roof or not,” said Jules Krizan, who along with fellow family counselor Susan Burchfield, created the A-OK program. “Kids can survive the divorce; they can’t survive the ongoing parental conflict.”
“That’s what we help them understand,” Burchfield added. “Stop putting your kids through those kinds of behavior and they’ll heal.”
The A-OK program began in October 1992, not long after the Ohio Supreme Court began pushing local courts to come up with a dispute resolution program for divorcing parents.
Sumner E. Walters, Van Wert County Common Pleas judge at the time, challenged Krizan and Burchfield, respected local family counselors, to come up with a program that would provide positive ways for divorcing parents to interact and resolve problems.
POSTED: 01/09/17 at 8:37 am
Submitted information
Van Wert community members are preventing type 2 diabetes together with the Group Lifestyle Balance™ program, a lifestyle change intervention program offered by Van Wert County Hospital.
Guided by a trained lifestyle coach, groups of participants learn the skills they need to make lasting changes such as losing a modest amount of weight, being more physically active, and managing stress.
People with pre-diabetes — higher-than-normal blood glucose (sugar) levels — are 5 to 15 times more likely to develop type 2 diabetes than those with normal blood glucose levels. In fact, many people with pre-diabetes will develop type 2 diabetes within 3 years if they do not take steps to prevent it.
“One in three American adults has pre-diabetes, so the need for prevention has never been greater,” said Anne Dunn, VWCH wellness program coordinator and lifestyle coach. “The Group Lifestyle Balance™ program offers a proven approach to preventing or delaying the onset of type 2 diabetes through modest lifestyle changes made with the support of a coach and one’s peers.”
Participants learn how to eat healthy, add physical activity to their routine, manage stress, stay motivated, and solve problems that can get in the way of healthy changes. Group Lifestyle Balance™ Program groups meet once a week for 12 weeks, then once a month for nine months to maintain healthy lifestyle changes. The program’s group setting provides a supportive environment with people who are facing similar challenges and trying to make the same changes. Together participants celebrate their successes and find ways to overcome obstacles. Each session is led by trained lifestyle coaches.
The Group Lifestyle Balance Program™ was developed by the Diabetes Prevention Support Center faculty of the University of Pittsburgh and is a modification of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Diabetes Prevention Program. The Group Lifestyle Balance™ Program is based on research that showed that people with pre-diabetes who lost 5 to 7 percent of their body weight (10 to 14 pounds for a 200-pound person) by making modest changes reduced their risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 58 percent.
Nationwide implementation of the program could save the U.S. health care system $5.7 billion and prevent about 885,000 future cases of type 2 diabetes, a serious condition that can lead to health problems including heart attack; stroke; blindness; kidney failure; or loss of toes, feet, or legs.
POSTED: 01/09/17 at 8:26 am. FILED UNDER: News
Submitted information
Average retail gasoline prices in Ohio have risen 5.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.37 per gallon on Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,345 gas outlets in Ohio. This compares with the national average, which has increased 2.1 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.37 per gallon, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.
Including the change in gas prices in Ohio during the past week, prices yesterday were 49.8 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 19.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has increased 16.2 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 39.3 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.
According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on January 9 in Ohio have ranged widely over the last five years: $1.87 per gallon in 2016, $2.02 per gallon in 2015, $3.25 per gallon in 2014, $3.15 per gallon in 2013, and $3.39 per gallon in 2012.
“If there’s ever a time one could expect gasoline prices to flatline, this week should be one of them,” said Gregg Laskoski, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy. “Given the Dept. of Energy report last week of a huge build in gasoline inventory followed by the brutal 1-2 punch from Winter Storms Helena and Iras, that brings immediate and downward pressure on fuel prices.
“Between the two storms, they’ve brought nearly a foot of rain, mudslides, and rockslides to California and Nevada; snow, sleet, and freezing rain in the Pacific Northwest; snow and ice storms in the Plains and upper Midwest; and winter advisories in effect from the Deep South all the way to the Northeast, where nearly a foot of snow brought travel to a crawl on the I-95 corridor from North Carolina to Portland, Maine,” Laskoski added.
POSTED: 01/09/17 at 8:25 am. FILED UNDER: News
All three Van Wert County boys’ basketball teams were in action on Friday, with two of them — Lincolnview and Crestview — winning impressive victories over Northwest Conference opponents. However, the Van Wert Cougars may have had the most impressive game of all in a losing effort in overtime against unbeaten Ottawa-Glandorf (game stories and photos on Sports Page). Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent
POSTED: 01/07/17 at 8:19 am. FILED UNDER: News
Submitted information
“One woman made a selfless choice, so that I can love and be loved.”
This quote from Ryan Bomberger beautifully sums up the 2017 March for Life theme: “the power of one.” One decision and one person can impact the world. Ryan’s mother chose life and she chose adoption. Ryan will be a speaker at the March For Life Rally in Washington D. C.
All are invited to support March For Life 2017 on January 27 by walking and or participating in the Van Wert Community Mini-March For Life 2017. The local march is sponsored by Pregnancy Life Center in Van Wert and local faith communities. The schedule is as follows:
- 11 a.m. — Meet in Fountain Park (corner of Main and Jefferson streets)
- 11:15 a.m. — Walk to Knights of Columbus hall (Woodland Avenue)
- 11:30 a.m. — Lunch (donations to Pregnancy Life Center)
- Noon — Prayer service
The mini-march coincides with the National March for Life in Washington, D.C. Commemorating the 44th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to legalize abortion.
“Our vision is a world where every human life is valued and protected,” said PLC Director Trina Langdon. “Tragically, 57 million babies have been lost to abortion since 1973.”
POSTED: 01/07/17 at 8:13 am. FILED UNDER: News
Submitted information
WASHINGTON, D.C. — House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Greg Walden (R-Oregon) has named Congressman Bob Latta (R-Ohio) as chairman of the Subcommittee on Digital Commerce and Consumer Protection. The subcommittee’s jurisdiction includes interstate and foreign commerce, oversight of the Federal Trade Commission, manufacturing, data security, and consumer affairs and protection.
The Digital Commerce and Consumer Protection Subcommittee also has jurisdiction over many policies related to the Internet of Things. Latta has served as co-chair of the Energy and Commerce Committee’s IoT Working Group since early last year.
“I’m honored to be named chairman of the Digital Commerce and Consumer Protection Subcommittee and look forward to tackling the challenges before us in this new role,” said Latta. “Technology is changing the face of commerce, and this subcommittee will give us the opportunity to ensure that manufacturers and consumers across the country receive the benefits and protections needed to grow our economy.
“At the same time, I’m excited to continue to serve in a role that helps shape policy relating to the Internet of Things and data security. There is incredible potential in new technology and ensuring that the Federal government takes the right approach to allow the private sector to innovate is essential. I’d like to thank Chairman Walden for this opportunity, and I can’t wait to roll up our sleeves and get to work on the important issues we face.”
“The Subcommittee on Digital Commerce and Consumer Protection has an important role in terms of both empowering consumers and boosting economic activity here at home,” said Chairman Walden. “Bob will do an outstanding job in ensuring that consumers are protected, products are safe for families, and policies are promoted that support and encourage commerce.”
The full Energy and Commerce Committee Leadership list is available here.
POSTED: 01/07/17 at 8:11 am. FILED UNDER: News
VW independent/submitted information
Thinking of starting a business? A good resource for prospective businesses is the eighth annual Entrepreneurship Fair, to be held from 8-11:30 a.m. Saturday, January 21, in the Community Room of Vantage Career Center, 818 N. Franklin St. in Van Wert.
This free event is designed to assist area residents thinking of starting a business to turn that dream into a reality. Registration will begin at 7:45 that morning, with a panel of local entrepreneurs scheduled to share their journey at 8:10 a.m. Attendees will also learn about financing options and have a chance to “Ask the Experts”, a panel of local professionals, about topics that include law, marketing, real estate, accounting, and insurance.
The event will also serve as the kick-off to the Business Plan Challenge, where individuals considering starting a business in Van Wert County can create, submit, and present a business plan to a panel of judges for the chance to win up to $2,500 in business development funds and a one-year membership in the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce.
Over the next two months, Wright State University-Lake Campus’s Business Enterprise Center will offer a series of five classes to help walk participants through each step of developing a business plan. Judging will take place in late February, with the Business Plan award presented in March 2016.
POSTED: 01/06/17 at 5:52 am. FILED UNDER: News
Submitted information
COLUMBUS — State Representative Craig Riedel (R-Defiance) was sworn in Wednesday as a member of the Ohio House of Representatives for the 132nd General Assembly. He represents the 82nd Ohio House District, which includes Defiance, Paulding, and Van Wert counties, as well as part of Auglaize County.
“I am honored and humbled to represent and serve the 82nd House District,” said Rep. Riedel. “I promise to work hard for the people I represent.”
Riedel grew up on a farm just outside the small town of Attica. After earning a civil engineering degree from The Ohio State University, he enjoyed a 27-year career with Nucor Vulcraft Group. He retired in June 2015 in order to follow his passion for public service and represent his fellow citizens in northwestern Ohio.
Actively involved in various communities, Riedel was a youth football, basketball, and baseball coach. He was a member of the Defiance St. Mary Pastoral Council and currently serves as a Eucharistic minister. The new state representative was also an officer with the Defiance High School Athletic Boosters and is a member of Defiance Rotary Club.
Riedel and his wife, Danette, have two adult children: Steve and Renee, and are both graduates of Defiance High School and Ohio State University. The couple has been married for 28 years and resides in Defiance.
POSTED: 01/06/17 at 5:48 am. FILED UNDER: News
Submitted information
BOSTON, Massachusetts — Motorists may get some sticker shock in 2017 and will shell out $52 billion more over the course of the year, compared to 2016, as the national yearly average rises to $2.49 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s 2017 Fuel Price Outlook.
Aside from gasoline prices that are forecast to be higher than 2016, highlights include:
$355 billion will be spent on gasoline in the U.S. over the course of the year, $52 billion more than last year. That’s a considerable jump given that motorists saved $39 billion on gasoline in 2016 versus 2015.
The seasonal switch from “winter-blend” to “summer-blend”, as mandated by EPA and the Clean Air Act, will bring a spike at the pump later this winter and spring, with the national average gas price rising between 35-60 cents between mid-February and a peak, likely to occur in May.
$3 a gallon gasoline will be seen in at least the nation’s largest cities: Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Washington, D.C., and Seattle, with a strong possibility of such prices also appearing in a majority of the nation’s 20 largest metros.
“The list of factors being mixed into the yearly forecast has never been larger,” said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy. “This year will see a new administration take over, perhaps the most oil-friendly in some time, and with so many unknowns in regards to policy changes, we’ll be keeping a keen eye on such along with taxation changes.
“But forecasting fuel prices, especially this year, remains a challenging balance of science and art,” DeHaan added.
POSTED: 01/06/17 at 5:45 am. FILED UNDER: News
Submitted information
PAULDING — Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative (PPEC) has announced there will be no general rate increase in 2017. This is the third year in a row without a rate increase.
“The PPEC trustees and employees work hard to deliver electric power that is reliable, safe and cost-competitive with our neighboring utilities,” said PPEC President/CEO George Carter. “Be assured that we are working to keep your rates competitive, while still working to replace aging facilities, increase efficiency and improve our service reliability.”
The management team and all employees are charged with ensuring that efficiency savings are part of the budget process. A big part of the budget is a review of our electric rates, which starts with an update of the cost-of-service study, or the COSS, by our accounting department each year.
The COSS breaks down all the investment necessary to serve each rate class, identifies all the costs associated with each rate class, and compares it to the revenue being generated by the rates for each class. With the study completed, the board of trustees can review the financial performance of each rate class. After a careful review of the proposed budget and the COSS, the board determined that no rate increase was necessary for 2017.
POSTED: 01/06/17 at 5:43 am. FILED UNDER: News
Submitted information
The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has three new troopers serving at the post.
Troopers Adam Saylor, Tanner Guinther, and Jordan Hutton graduated from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Academy on September 30, 2016, after 26 weeks of intense paramilitary training.
Courses completed by the Patrol’s 160th class included crash investigation, criminal and traffic law, detection of impaired drivers, firearms, physical fitness, self-defense, and emergency vehicle operations.
The troopers recently completed their field-training period and are now serving the Van Wert and Paulding county communities.
POSTED: 01/06/17 at 5:40 am. FILED UNDER: News