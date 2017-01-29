VW independent/submitted information

The PLC Health Clinic of Van Wert, part of the local Pregnancy Life Center, now has an ultrasound machine that Director Trina Langdon hopes will allow the PLC to enhance its mission to protect the life of the unborn. The ultrasound machine was donated by the Van Wert County Hospital as part of the PLC’s movement to include medical services for its clients.

The PLC sees a lot of teenagers and clients in their 20s who are experiencing an unplanned pregnancy. The ultrasound machine, along with counseling services offered by the staff at the Pregnancy Life Center, will help clients to decide what to do with their unborn baby.

“Even from the early stages of pregnancy, a mother can see her developing child and hear the baby’s heart beat via an ultrasound,” shared Matthew Miller, M.D., medical director at the PLC and family physician at Van Wert Medical Services.

“We’ve dreamt about having an ultrasound machine for many years,” said Langdon. “We’re so grateful to Van Wert County Hospital for this generous donation so we can continue saving babies and helping the scared young women who turn to us for help.”

In addition to limited ultra sounds, the PLC Health Clinic will provide STI/STD testing as part of its new medical services. By working with Van Wert County Hospital and Van Wert County Health Department, the PLC hopes to fill the gap in the community for this much-needed service which will be available to both women and men.

All medical services done at the PLC will be free to patients; however, since lab and medications will be outsourced there may be a charge for them. If patients have insurance, most of the cost will be covered, if not all. For patients without insurance, the PLC has set up a special fund to help offset those costs.

Offering free medical services, although great for the patient, comes at a high price to the PLC.

“We have estimated a yearly cost of $40,000 for us to run the clinic,” said Langdon. “This includes paying a medical staff, purchasing medical supplies, and covering lab and medication fees for patients.”

For that reason, the PLC will be holding its second annual Health Clinic Banquet fundraiser. The event will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 5, at Willow Bend Country Club in Van Wert. Although the banquet is free, there will be a love offering to benefit the PLC Health Clinic.

(more…)