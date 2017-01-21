VW independent/submitted information
The YMCA of Van Wert County staff believes healthy living has as much to do with pursuing interests, passions, and learning new things as it does with eating healthy and being active. People’s minds and spirits need stimulus and enrichment, and they get more from life when they find things — and people — that inspire them. Through a community partnership with the Van Wert County 4-H, the YMCA is able to share what the 4-H organization has to offer youths in the community.
Many area residents know that 4-H is more than just livestock. 4‑H empowers young people with the skills to lead for a lifetime. It’s a research-based experience that includes a mentor, a hands-on project, and a meaningful leadership opportunity. 4-H offers projects in clothing and sewing, creative arts, scrapbooking, cooking, photography, first aid, laundry, leadership, natural resources, STEM, cake decorating, and bottle rockets. Over 150 4-H projects are non-livestock.
4-H is the largest youth development organization in the country, with more than 6 million youths participating across the country. An Ohio based program, 4-H was started in 1902 by A.B. Graham so that young people could “learn by doing”, which to this day is the 4-H slogan; youngsters learn by actively participating in educational experiences and projects.
Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, golf committee recently held a free burger night for lodge members, with the price of admission a food item to be donated to the Van Wert Salvation Army food bank. Lodge member John Metzger, along with his wife Laura, matched the food items collected. The lodge is proud to donate over 500 food items to the Salvation Army. Shown are golf committee members Larry Miller, Jim Stanley, and Gary Dunno with donated food items. (Elks photo)
DELPHOS — On Tuesday, January 24, beginning at 8:30 a.m., Citizens National Bank and Williamson Insurance Agency will jointly offer a free seminar to local farmers and ag businesses. The event will be held at Delphos Eagles Aerie 471, 1600 E. Fifth St. in Delphos.
A continental breakfast will be served prior to a presentation by Williamson Insurance providing an overview of annual crop insurance changes and what farmers can expect in the upcoming year. Featured speaker will be Bryce Knorr, senior market analyst with Farm Futures magazine, who will follow with the main presentation. Lunch will be served immediately following.
Knorr first joined Farm Futures magazine in 1987. In addition to analyzing and writing about the commodity markets, he is a former futures introducing broker and is a registered commodity trading adviser. He conducts Farm Futures exclusive surveys on acreage, production, and management issues and is one of the analysts regularly contracted by business wire services before major USDA crop reports.
Those wanting to attend may RSVP to 888.399.5276 by today.
Relay for Life of Van Wert County has its monthly meeting on Monday, January 23, at 6 p.m. at the YWCA of Van Wert County.
Amy Schroeder is the event chair this year, and any questions or information to be shared at the meetings or needs discussed should be emailed to her at amyrelay@gmail.com) or Jamie Orozco, jamie.orozco@cancer.org.
The Van Wert Police Department said good-bye to records clerk and former dispatcher Oribel “Ory” Perl, who is retiring after serving more than four decades in the department.
Perl said she owes her career to former city dispatchers John Wortman and the late Phyllis Blackmore Holmes, who made a presentation during a high school Career Day.
“It was just something that drew my attention,” Perl said, noting that she later joined an Explorer Club that no longer exists, and for which Wortman and Holmes were also advisers.
On the recommendation of Holmes, Perl said she took her first job as a dispatcher at the Paulding Police Department shortly after graduating from high school, with the idea that she would later seek the position being vacated by Holmes, who was retiring.
Perl officially joined the VWPD as a dispatcher on August 13, 1973, and held that position for more than 30 years. Later on, she trained new dispatchers, passing on her “experience and passion for the job”, according to a VWPD handout. She was also LEADS (Law Enforcement Agencies Data System) terminal agency coordinator during that time and was part of the implementation of the Van Wert County Enhanced 9-1-1 telephone system.
The dispatcher station that Perl first worked in was vastly different than today’s mostly-digital facility.
Keith Goad has been hired as chief financial officer for both Central Mutual Insurance Company and All America Insurance Company.
As CFO, Goad holds overall accountability for the company’s finance, investments, accounting, actuarial, analytics, risk management, and innovation functions.
Goad comes to Central from Nationwide Insurance, where he was most recently an associate vice president in the Office of Corporate Strategy. Prior to that, he was associate vice president/CFO of Nationwide’s Growth Solutions & Direct division for several years. Before joining Nationwide, Goad was involved with financial planning and analysis in the energy industry.
Goad earned his Bachelor of Science degree in business administration and his Master of Business Administration (corporate finance and strategy) from The Ohio State University. He is a certified valuation analyst (CVA).
He serves on the Board of Governors for The Ohio State University Honors & Scholars program, is a board member of The Ohio State University Risk Institute, and has served as an adjunct professor for Franklin University and Ohio State University.
Central Mutual Insurance Company was founded in Van Wert in 1876 and provides insurance for more than 350,000 automobiles, homes, and businesses in 20 states. The Central group of companies has combined assets of over $1 billion. Central’s A.M. Best rating is A (Excellent).
ROCKFORD — Family Medicine Associates in Rockford, a division of Van Wert Medical Services, announces that Norman Means, M.D., will be joining the medical team as a family practice physician.
Dr. Means received his medical degree from the Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis, Indiana. He also completed residencies at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee, and at Duke University/Southern Regional Area Health Educational Center in Fayetteville, North Carolina.
Dr. Means is board certified in the areas of family medicine, anatomic pathology, and clinical pathology.
Most recently, Dr. Means has been practicing medicine as a family physician in Anchorage, Alaska, where he has been in practice for the past 14 years. He and his wife, Tammy, who is a registered nurse, have three adult children and a high-school aged son.
Dr. Means joins the medical team of Dr. Jerry Sell and Rona Dellinger, CNP, at the Family Medicine Associates location in Rockford.
Family Medicine Associates opened in 1979 and is dedicated to providing the best patient care and service experience. Same day appointments are available, as needed. Dr. Means is accepting new patients; to request an appointment, call 419.363.3008.
There will be a community reception at the Rockford Community Building on Thursday, February 16, from 4 to 7 p.m. All patients and community members are invited to the reception to welcome Dr. Means to the community and to greet the other medical providers of the Family Medicine Associates clinic. A casual buffet dinner will be served at the reception.
Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach is reminding residents who have not purchased dog licenses or dog kennel licenses for 2016 that they need to do so.
Sheriff Riggenbach stated his office is continuing its efforts on license enforcement in Van Wert County. Residents who have not purchased dog licenses or dog kennel licenses in 2016 can do so by going to the Van Wert County Auditor’s Office on the second floor of the Van Wert County Courthouse on Main Street to purchase dog licenses or dog kennel licenses.
Sheriff Riggenbach said residents who go to the courthouse and purchase their dog licenses will not be cited for failure to register their dog(s) or dog kennel. While conducting license enforcement, the dog warden will be citing people who have not purchased needed dog licenses or dog kennel licenses. The sheriff said failure to register a dog or dog kennel as required by law is a criminal offense under section 955.21 of the Ohio Revised Code.
The cost of a dog license is $15, while the cost of a kennel license is $75 for five dogs and $1 for each additional dog. The late fee for not purchasing the required dog license or dog kennel license is $15. Residents can purchase a one-year dog license for $15, a three-year dog license for $45, or permanent license for a dog for $150.
Two people indicted on charged related to a local meth lab were among 13 people arraigned Wednesday before Judge Martin D. Burchfield in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.
Abby Thatcher, 25, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count each of complicity in the illegal manufacture of drugs, a felony of the first degree; illegal assembly of drugs, a second-degree felony; and child endangering, a felony of the third degree. She faces a possible total of 22 years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000 if convicted of the offenses.
Ronald Smith, 26, also of Van Wert, was charged with illegal manufacture of drugs, a first-degree felony, and illegal assembly of drugs, a felony of the second degree. He faces a possibility of 19 years in prison.
Both Thatcher and Smith were ordered held on $100,000 cash/surety bonds and will appear for pretrial conferences at 8 a.m. Friday, January 27.
The two were charged in connection with a meth lab discovered by city police at the Van Wert West Apartments in early January following a traffic stop at the intersection of Shannon and George streets early on the morning of January 4. Police found methamphetamine in the stopped vehicle, as well as items related to the manufacture of meth. A search warrant was then obtained for an apartment at the Van Wert West Apartments where those involved were living. A meth lab was discovered at the apartment and personnel from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation were called in to process the dangerous chemicals found in the apartment.
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Motorcycle Ohio Rider Education Program online registration begins Monday, January 23, at 8 a.m. Those wanting to learn how to ride a motorcycle or refresh their motorcycle safety skills may register at www.motorcycle.ohio.gov for one of the $50 courses scheduled throughout the state from March through November.
Over 250,000 motorcycle riders have been trained since the program began in 1988. More information about Motorcycle Ohio and the courses, including statewide locations and updated training requirements, are available online at the address listed above.
Courses offered include the following:
Basic Rider Skills (BRS) — This 16-hour course is recommended for novice riders. BRS students must have a valid Temporary Instruction Permit Identification Permit Card (TIPIC) to take the class. Motorcycles and helmets are provided. Upon successful completion of this course, the student will earn the BMV skill-test waiver for a motorcycle endorsement.
Basic Rider Skills for Returning Riders (BRS-RR) — This eight-hour course is designed for those 18 years of age or older who have been riding with a temporary permit for longer than one year (over 1,000 miles of experience) and for experienced riders returning to riding, with or without a motorcycle endorsement, after several years of not riding. BRS-RR students must have a have a valid Temporary Instruction Permit Identification Permit Card (TIPIC) to take the class. Motorcycles and helmets are provided. Upon successful completion of this course, the student will earn the BMV skill-test waiver for a motorcycle endorsement
