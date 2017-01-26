DAVE MOSIER/independent editor
Van Wert County followed a statewide trend of higher unemployment during December of last year. Unemployment increased in 81 of Ohio’s 88 counties in December, with the jobless rate decreasing in four counties, while three counties saw no change in their unemployment percent.
In Van Wert County, unemployment figures rose to 4.0 percent, up three-tenths of a percent over November’s rate of 3.7 percent. All neighboring counties also saw an increase in unemployment during the month.
There was really no good news for the county in December’s jobless statistics, compiled by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, in cooperation with the U.S. Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. The total workforce estimate decreased by 100 in December, from 14,200 to 14,100, while the number of people employed fell an estimated 200, from 13,700 to 13,500. Those unemployed also increased 100, from 500 to 600, in December.
Mercer County had the lowest unemployment rate in December, both among neighboring counties and also in Ohio, at 3.1 percent, up three-tenths of a percent from 2.8 percent in November. Putnam County was second at 3.6 percent, although that county had the biggest hike for the month with an increase of a half-percent over its November estimate of 3.1 percent.
Auglaize County followed at 3.7 percent, up three-tenths of a percent over November’s rate of 3.4 percent, while Paulding County was at 4.4 percent for December, an increase of three-tenths of a percent over November’s rate of 4.1 percent.
Allen County had the highest unemployment rate among neighboring counties at 4.8 percent, up three-tenths of a point over November’s rate of 4.5 percent.
Van Wert County Hospital held a ribboncutting Tuesday for the grand opening of the Occupational Health Clinic at 140 Fox Road, Suite 106. The clinic provides a “one stop shop” for medical services needed by employers and employees, including physicals for new employees, drug screens, safety exams, injury care, ergonomic/safety initiatives, and wellness programs. Here, Kelly Straley (white coat), Certified Nurse Practitioner, and nurse Cindy Cook cut the ribbon while hospital staff and Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce board members look on. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent
A.J. KOCH/for the Van Wert independent
What more can I say about a suspenseful night executed perfectly with the right combination of twists and turns to keep you on the edge of your seat and wanting to see what happens next. The interesting aspect of the show, Murder in Green Meadow by David Post, is the fact the audience doesn’t really know who the victims are or who is actually playing the “game”. Time alone is the tell-tale factor.
The show is set in the home of Thomas and Joan Devereaux (Dan Hirn and Amber Evans), who recently moved into a suburban housing development. Carolyn Symons (Amy McConn) and her husband, Jeff (Josh Campbell), are the neighbors.
The foursome gets along famously as they carry on with life in the neighborhood. It isn’t long into the play, though, that you realize there are things being hidden by the Devereauxes and Joan isn’t the happy-go-lucky woman she portrays to the neighbors.
The Devereauxes have a rocky marriage, and they had to leave their old neighborhood very quickly after the “disappearance” of a neighborhood boy. Joan is obviously suffering in a mentally abusive marriage and it is this psychological torture that is portrayed so convincingly to the audience. The acting diversity of Dan Hirn as her husband, Thomas, delivering this mental torture is a far cry from Fred in Miracle on 34th Street, but also shows what an accomplished actor Hirn is.
Enter Josh and Amy, playing the innocent neighbors pulled into this web of the dysfunctional Devereauxes. Little do they know what fate has in store for them.
This is a well-directed psychological thriller that will have audience members on the edge of their seat the whole time. It keeps one guessing until the very end what the outcome will be — and even when it’s revealed people will wonder why they didn’t see it coming.
Congratulations to Director Doug Grooms and his great ensemble for a delightful evening of suspenseful drama; this is well worth missing that zombie show on TV!
Oh, and I cannot leave without mentioning this amazing set: deep purple walls, an island for the kitchen, and I’m still trying to figure out how they got the water to run in the sink! Also, the refrigerator light that actually came on: attention to detail duly noted, Mr. Grooms.
Area residents have one more weekend to see this suspenseful thriller. Do not miss it. It’s playing Thursday through Sunday, January 26-29; 8 p.m. for evening performances and 2 p.m. for the Sunday matinee. Call the box office at 419.238.9689 for reservations.
Submitted information
With the Rivals United event approaching, both Lincolnview and Crestview student bodies have joined forces to raise money and awareness for United Way of Van Wert County.
Through student representatives, these county rival schools have worked together to create a fundraising campaign known as Rivals United.
The event is centered on the upcoming Lincolnview vs. Crestview girls’ and boys’ basketball games. The girls meet on Thursday, January 26, at Lincolnview High School, with tip-off at 6 p.m., while the boys battle on Friday, January 27, at Crestview High School, also with a 6 p.m. tip-off.
Rivals United t-shirts were sold and rivalry week activities for each school are raising funds for the United Way. A traveling trophy will be awarded to the student body that raises the most money from these activities, while students at the losing school have to sing the opponent’s fight song at the Friday night game.
In addition, the principal of the winning district will get to give the loser a pie in the face.
Also on tap for the games is a “dash for cash” and raffle for Cleveland Cavaliers tickets.
The United Way will be raffling off tickets to a Cleveland Cavaliers game that were donated by Kim Hohman’s DanceWorks, which is performing at the game, which is scheduled for Saturday, March 25, at Quicken Loans Arena.
Submitted information
PAULDING — The Operation Round Up Board of Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative awarded $19,645 to area agencies dedicated to making an impact on the lives of residents in this region.
Operation Round Up is a program that allows members the option to round up their bills to the nearest dollar every month, with those extra few cents going to benefit people in need within the co-op’s service territory.
Paulding Putnam began doing Operation Round Up in July 2010. Currently, over 8,700 of the co-op’s 12,900 members participate and, to date, local charities have received more than $250,000.
The Operation Round-Up Board is made up of PPEC members representing all of PPEC’s districts.
Organizations receiving donations this time include the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio, United Way of Van Wert County, Junior Achievement of Van Wert County and in Indiana, 4-H Camp Palmer, House of Love Ministries in Paulding, the Putnam County YMCA, Payne Fire Department, and Paulding Soil & Water Conservation District.
For more information on Operation Roundup, including how members can participate or how non-profit organizations can submit an application visit the PPEC website at www.PPEC.coop.
Submitted information
The YMCA of Van Wert County will be hosting a “No School, Kids Rule!” fun day for kids ages 6-12 on Monday, February 20, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
“We want to give the kids something structured and fun to do during their days off school,” said YMCA Program Director Briana Geiger. “Our program provides positive out of school time experiences for your child on school holidays and breaks, (while) our staff is committed to ensuring these days are packed with fun and enriching experiences.
“We plan and organize each minute of the day to ensure your child not only has fun but also has the opportunity to gain new experiences and make new friends,” she added.
Events and activities include, but will not be limited to, sports, games, swimming, a bounce house, arts and crafts and much more. Bathing suits, towels, and a packed lunch are all the kids will need to bring — everything else will be provided.
The cost for Y members is $20 for the first child and $10 per additional child. Potential member rates are $30 for the first child and $20 per additional child. Register by calling 419.238.0443.
Information about this and other programs available at the Van Wert YMCA can be found by calling 419.238.0443, visiting the Y’s website at www.vwymca.org or emailing briana@vwymca.org.
The YMCA of Van Wert County is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and United Way.
Submitted information
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Representative Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green) joined his colleagues in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday in passing H.R. 7, the No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion and Abortion Insurance Full Disclosure Act. Most taxpayer funding for abortion has been prohibited since 1976, due to Hyde Amendment, which is passed in annual government funding bills. However, this legislation would make the Hyde Amendment permanent and expand it to include all federal funding.
“One of the most basic ways we can protect innocent life is ensuring that taxpayer money is not being used to fund abortions,” said Latta. “Not only is this policy supported by a large majority of Americans, it’s the moral and right thing to do. Hardworking Ohioans have an expectation that their tax dollars will not be used to fund a practice that they abhor.”
In addition to preventing federal funding from being used to perform abortions, the legislation also includes an important provision that prohibits the use of taxpayer funding, in the form of Obamacare premium assistance credits, to pay for health insurance that covers abortion. A 2014 Government Accountability Office report found that taxpayer dollars were used on more than 1,000 Obamacare health insurance plans that included abortion.
The No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion and Abortion Insurance Full Disclosure Act passed the House days before thousands of people are expected to participate in the March for Life rally in Washington, D.C. Congressman Latta will be participate in that event on Friday, January 27.
DAVE MOSIER/independent editor
Van Wert City Council passed legislation placing a .28-percent income tax levy on the May ballot and also kept legislation requiring trash haulers to follow the city’s recycling schedule on the table during Monday’s meeting.
The six City Council members present (Fred Fisher is still recovering from surgery and was excused) unanimously voted in favor of placing a .28-percent income tax increase on the May ballot. The increase is needed, City Auditor Martha Balyeat has stated, because of a failure of revenues to keep pace with the normal inflation-related increases in the General Fund.
Passage of the income tax increase would also allow revenues from the .22-percent Safety Capital Tax to be used for equipment purchases, rather than using up to two-thirds of the money for police and fire salaries and benefits, as has been the case for most of the last several years.
Council’s Health-Service-Safety Committee held a meeting prior to the regular Council meeting, at which local trash haulers complained of the impact that requiring trash collections to mirror recycling pick-ups would have — especially on smaller trash collection companies.
Councilman At-Large Bill Marshall, who chairs the committee, said that, while he was sympathetic with the impact the legislation would have on some companies, said the purpose of the ordinance was to provide continuity within the city and limit the time trash is on city streets.
“As a Council member, we have to look at what’s best for the greater community,” Marshall said. “Not just what’s good for the individual, but what’s best for the community.”
Submitted information
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Monday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation authored by Bob Latta (R-Ohio) and Jerry McNerney (D-California) to provide regulatory certainty for the development of advanced nuclear energy technologies.
H.R. 590, The Advanced Nuclear Technology Development Act, requires collaboration between the Department of Energy and Nuclear Regulatory Commission on a regulatory framework and licensing requirements that would provide certainty for the development of advanced nuclear technology.
There are currently more than 50 companies that have invested more than $1 billion in new nuclear technology, but the lack of a regulatory framework and licensing certainty threatens continued investment and implementation.
“Advanced nuclear technology will play an important role in helping the U.S. maintain its role as a global energy leader,” said Rep. Latta. “However, regulatory ambiguity and uncertainty threaten the continued development of this source of clean, reliable power. Providing guidance and a licensing framework for the nuclear industry will aid the efforts of the private sector to implement cutting-edge technology that is safe and effective.”
“Our nation must continue as the leader in clean energy innovation and technologies,” said Rep. McNerney. “As the U.S. moves toward a low carbon, sustainable energy economy, nuclear energy has the potential to play a role in meeting state and national goals. The Advanced Nuclear Technology Development Act provides direction and a framework for industry experts that are essential in promoting new and innovative reactor technologies that are safe and reliable.”
Congressmen Latta and McNerney introduced nearly identical last Congress. The House passed that legislation in September, but it was not taken up by the Senate.
Submitted information
The Veterans Committee of Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, is raffling off an Ohio State lamp.
The lamp, which was made and donated to the Veterans Committee by lodge member Carl Beck, will be raffled off, with the proceeds going to the Disabled Veterans chapter of Van Wert County.
The tickets, which are six for $5, are available at the Elks Lodge and anyone can purchase the tickets.
The lamp will be given away at the free Veterans Spaghetti Supper, which will be hosted by the Elks Lodge for area veterans on Monday, January 30, from 5-7 p.m., at the lodge.
Van Wert Elks members are proud to be able to provide this free meal to area veterans and thank them for their service to this great country.
Submitted information
The Van Wert Soil & Water Conservation District is taking orders for fish fingerlings.
The types of fish available are: largemouth bass, blue gill, channel catfish, minnow, and white amur. The bass, blue gill, and channel catfish can be purchased in lots of 25, the larger hybrid blue gill can be purchased in lots of 20, the minnow in quantities of 100 (with a 500 minimum order), and the white amur individually (with a minimum of two ordered).
Suggested stocking rates are available at the office. Orders will be accepted through April 27. The fish will be delivered to the SWCD parking lot on Wednesday, May 3, at 3 p.m. promptly. Orders will be boxed for convenience. Order forms are available at the SWCD Office, 1185 Professional Drive in Van Wert, on the website at www.vanwertswcd.org, or by calling 419.238.9591.
