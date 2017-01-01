DAVE MOSIER/independent editor
While fire runs have been mostly stable the last few years, that’s not the case with EMS runs, which have seen double-digit increases in each of the last several years, according to Van Wert Fire Chief Jim Steele.
“We’ve seen growth of 13 percent the last two years,” Chief Steele said, noting that the increase this year is 15 percent. “This is the highest run volume ever; we beat last year’s record (volume) in October and it just keeps going on.”
In fact, the fire chief said EMS runs in 2016 could reach 1,900 for the year, if run levels continue as they have, which he expects them to do.
And that’s a problem for a department that remains at 1974 staffing levels, the chief noted. “Our staffing levels are the same as when we did 800-900 runs a year, but we’ve more than doubled that now,” he said, adding that daily run levels have increased from 3 or 4 a day, to 10 to 12 runs.
Two local companies recently gave donations to the Van Wert High School Robotics Team. Advanced Biological Marketing (above) donated $500 to the Robotics team. Shown are (from the left) Katie Abel, Austin Carnahan, ABM Chief Financial Officer Nicole Gordon, and Carter Eikenbary. Below, Citizens National Bank also donated to the team. Shown are Ty Shingledecker, Jan Tinnel, Michael Etter, Spencer Teman, Noah Carter, and Pat Ryan. (photos submitted)
Eva Yarger, the first new Van Wert County prosecutor in more than 27 years, says modernizing the office and establishing closer relationships with government entities who rely on the prosecutor’s office for legal advice are two priorities when she takes office next week.
Yarger, who takes over officially this coming Monday after defeating longtime Prosecutor Charles Kennedy III in the primary election back in March, said she plans to streamline operations in the office, which includes the purchase of software developed especially for prosecutors.
Yarger, who has more than 25 years’ experience as an attorney and spent nearly 20 years as an assistant prosecutor before she was fired by her opponent just prior to the primary election, has been working the last few months as an assistant in the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office in Lima.
While there, she had the opportunity to use the Matrix prosecutor’s software system she plans to implement in Van Wert County. Yarger said the software, which she has included in her 2017 budget requests, would make filing criminal indictments and other complaints much easier and faster than is now possible, while also making discovery easier for defense attorneys.
“I want to go as much paperless as possible,” she added, noting that the new software would allow prosecutors to take a laptop or mobile device such as an iPad, into court, rather than what is now often a large stack of legal documents. “It’s going to be a big, big help.”
COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine offers consumer protection tips ahead of the New Year.
“Our mission is to protect Ohio’s families,” Attorney General DeWine said. “We want to help consumers avoid scams, identity theft, and other problems. We encourage people to take steps to protect themselves and to contact the Ohio Attorney General’s Office if they need help.”
Attorney General DeWine’s New Year’s consumer protection tips include:
Beware of scams. Scams are prevalent, and they take many different forms. Some of the most common signs of a scam are pressure to act immediately and requests for payment in gift cards or wire transfers, which are difficult to recover once sent. Also, online, some links and attachments are designed to infect your device with malicious software. Be careful where you click, and don’t open any questionable links or attachments, even if they come from a friend.
Check return policies for unwanted gifts. If you plan to return any gifts, check the return policy carefully to ensure you’re following the right procedure. Keep in mind that some sellers’ return policies may be extended during the holidays, but others may not be.
Understand your rights when joining a gym. Under Ohio law, consumers generally have three business days to cancel a contract with a fitness center, and the contracts generally shouldn’t last longer than three years.
Don’t wait to use gift cards. The longer you wait to use a gift card, the more likely it is to be lost or stolen. Plus, while most gift cards generally must last at least five years, certain promotional, bonus, or free-with-purchase cards are not subject to the same rules and may expire sooner. Also, if a business closes before you use a gift card, it will be difficult to redeem any unused balance.
Research new companies. If you’re thinking about working with a new business in the upcoming year, research the company first. Check for any complaints on file with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office or Better Business Bureau and conduct a basic internet search of company’s name and owner. Be wary if you find mostly negative information or no information at all. (Some bad operators change names regularly to hide their pattern of problems.)
Update passwords and settings. Make sure you’re using a complex, unique password for each account you use. Check your privacy settings, including on social media, to ensure you’re sharing only what you want with the people you want. Most websites contain privacy settings that you can adjust to make your account more or less private.
COLUMBUS — The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) offers 17 utility-related resolutions to save money, save energy, and stay safe in 2017:
- Once a year, have furnaces, vents, flues, and chimneys inspected by a qualified service professional.
- Test and replace batteries in smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors regularly.
- Switch out incandescent light bulbs with compact fluorescent or LED bulbs to save on lighting costs.
- Turn off or unplug lights, appliances, and electronics when not in use.
- Set thermostats at or above 72 degrees in the summer and at or below 68 degrees in the winter.
- Keep vents and radiators clear of furniture or other obstructions so that air conditioners and furnaces do not have to work as hard to reach the set temperature.
- Invest in a programmable thermostat that can automatically adjust the temperature in homes while residents are away.
- Look for energy efficient Energy Star® appliances for replacing aging refrigerators, dishwashers, washers, and dryers.
- Contact local utilities for programs such as rebates for energy efficient appliances, home energy audits, and budget billing.
- Stay prepared for inclement weather by creating a storm kit that includes items like a flashlight, bottled water, personal hygiene products, and non-perishable foods.
- Assume that any downed power lines are live and steer clear, then contact local emergency responders and the local utility.
- Replace electrical cords that are fraying, cracking, or that may have been damaged.
- Have air ducts checked for leaks and sealed by a qualified professional.
- Reduce water leaks by fixing or replacing faucets, showerheads, and toilets.
- Call 8-1-1 before any digging project to have underground utility lines marked.
- Learn more about energy choice and browse the PUCO’s Apples to Apples charts by visiting www.energychoice.ohio.gov.
For any utility related question, concern or complaint, contact the PUCO at 800.686.7826 or visit www.PUCO.ohio.gov.
Van Wert City Council approved legislation increasing water and sewer rates, authorized extending fire protection to unincorporated areas of Pleasant Township, read for the first time an ordinance placing a income tax increase on the ballot, and again debated whether to allow limited alcohol sales on public property during its last meeting of the year on Wednesday.
Council voted 6-0 (First Ward Councilman Fred Fisher was absent because of recent surgery) to approve legislation authorizing a 5 percent increase in water rates and a 7 percent increase in sewer rates. The increases, the first in nearly four years, are needed to pay for an EPA-mandated sewer separation project, as well as increased costs due to inflation.
Council was also unanimous in its support for allowing Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming negotiate an agreement with Pleasant Township to provide fire coverage to unincorporated areas of that township, as designated. Fleming will be working with township trustees to come up with an agreement to cover costs of extending coverage to the area.
City Council also read for the first time an ordinance that would place a .28 percent city income tax increase on the May primary ballot. City Auditor Martha Balyeat has been pushing for Council to take action on the city’s worsening financial situation for several months, noting that declining state funding, disappointing income tax revenues, and normal increases in operating costs are expected to result in General Fund deficits possibly next year, or 2018 at the latest.
ST. MARYS — The Midwest Electric Board of Trustees has approved a four-year $11.8 million work plan to further improve power reliability. Projects include overhead line rebuilds, underground line replacement in six area subdivisions, substation upgrades, and a new distribution automation system to significantly reduce outages by remotely transferring load between substations.
The average Midwest Electric member already enjoys power available 99.97 percent of the time, and this 2017 – 2020 work plan will further strengthen the cooperative’s reliability. Prior to this work plan, Midwest Electric has invested $4,900 per member in the distribution system, or $30,000 per mile of line. Midwest Electric has 1,600 miles of distribution line in west central Ohio.
The Supervisory Control and Distribution Automation (SCADA) project has the highest individual price tag at $2.75 million. But it also will lead to the greatest reliability improvements. This project is expected to start in 2018 and require a few years to complete.
“SCADA will reduce the average number of minutes each member is without power by using technology to remotely transfer load between substations during transmission power supply outages or other major outages,” said Paul Rogers, manager of engineering and operations.
SCADA will feature either a radio or cellular communications system to remotely open and close reclosers in order to change the power supply feed to a substation. For example, if one substation is without power due to the transmission supply line, the cooperative could from its office activate nearby reclosers and “back feed” the substation from another substation. The goal is to make this switching capability available system-wide to 17 Midwest Electric substations and metering points.
A conservative target is for SCADA to reduce major outage minutes by 30 percent.
The primary components of a SCADA system are the communications equipment, line reclosers, monitoring equipment in the substations, and office computer equipment.
Over the next four years, the cooperative will put $1.7 million into rebuilding 34 miles of single-phase overhead power line in the Chickasaw, Lake, Moulton, Kossuth and Noble substation areas. This project involves replacing 60-plus year old copper wire with aluminum. At the end of this work plan, the cooperative will have just 30 miles of copper lines remaining.
The rebuilds will occur on 35 different roads, including Salem Noble; Maier Barber; Countyline; River; Glynwood; Ohio 25A, 66, 66A, 67, 116, 197; Deepcut; and many others.
Also, nine miles of three phase lines will be rebuilt in the Rockford and St. Henry areas for $1.2 million.
Van Wert independent news
Although it appears the Van Wert County Foundation is backing away from a proposal to allow a dog park to be located at Hiestand Woods, organizers are looking at the possibility of finding a site on city-owned property, while also continuing fundraising efforts to pay for the park.
Van Wert City Council heard an update Wednesday evening on a proposed dog park from Parks and Recreation Committee Chair Ken Markward. Markward noted that the foundation’s Board of Trustees has apparently decided not to allow a dog park at Hiestand Woods, although he noted a possibility that the park could be placed on city-owned property.
Meanwhile, those working to establish a dog park have raised $7,000 of an estimated $13,000 needed to fund the facility. The dog park would provide a fenced area where dog owners could let their animals exercise without a leash.
Area residents interested in supporting the project can receive information by calling Jan Spray at 419.203.8274 or Sarah Robeson at 419.605.7612.
VW independent/submitted information
CONVOY — Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Stacy Adam, representing her sister, Sara J. “Sally” Penn, recently presented a $50,000 check to the Convoy Community Foundation.
The donation from Penn Holding will be used to set up a memorial endowment fund in the name of Adam and Penn’s mother, Linda Lee Bower, to provide two $1,000 scholarships to Crestview graduating seniors annually.
Mrs. Bower was a 1957 graduate of Convoy Union School, as was her husband, Jon. She worked at General Electric in Fort Wayne, Indiana, for 33 years. Both daughters were graduates of Crestview.
“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to give back to the Crestview community and to honor the memory of our mother,” Penn said.
The Convoy Community Foundation is a nonprofit charitable organization founded in 1979. Its purpose is to undertake and promote charitable activities for the benefit of individuals, groups, and communities in the Crestview School district. Endowment Fund donors may give bequests, legacies, devises, transfers, or gifts to the fund. All assets received will remain in perpetuity in a trust under the supervision of a local financial institution
Area residents who know a seventh- or eighth-grade girl who lives in the Vantage Career Center district, should tell them about Vantage’s upcoming “Step Into Your Future” event.
Vantage is hosting a really cool, hands-on adventure for seventh- and eighth-grade girls on Saturday, January 21, from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Those girls will spend the morning learning new skills and exploring some non-traditional careers.
Learn how to weld together pieces of metal to make a small, personalized sculpture in the Welding lab. Use a tape measure, drill, hammer, and nails in the Carpentry lab to build a stepstool. Check out the latest drone and GPS technology in the Ag lab. Be one of the lucky ones to try the newest technology apps, 3D virtual reality, and motion capture in the Network Systems lab.
A light breakfast, lunch, and a t-shirt are provided and the girls get to take home everything they create. Best of all, it’s free.
To register, go to the Vantage website — www.vantagecareercenter.com — and click on the “Step Into Your Future” registration link, or email registration information to klinger.a@vantagecareercenter.com.
Hurry, space is limited to the first 40 students who register by January 13, 2017. For more information, call 419.238.5411, extension 2169.
The YWCA will be hosting a SilverSneakers luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 3, in the YW’s Rendezvous Room.
Following lunch, provided by Van Wert County Hospital, Lindsey McCann, a physical therapist from the hospital, will present information about special exercise to do to help stiff joints — especially in these cold winter months.
Area residents eligible for SilverSneakers, who want to find out about eligibility, or just want to join other “Silvers” for lunch and social time, can feel free to attend — and bring a friend. With SilverSneakers, the focus is on fitness, fun, and friends!
Staying active both physically and mentally, maintaining friendships, and keeping a positive outlook on life is key. The YWCA of Van Wert County is committed to helping one age happily thru SilverSneakers®, an innovative program specifically designed for the unique health and physical needs of local Medicare beneficiaries.
Eligible members receive a full facility partnership at the YWCA, where one can enjoy low-impact fitness classes; use of the facility’s 24/7 fitness center, including exercise equipment (treadmills, exercise bikes, free weights, etc.); the pool; steam room and sauna; locker rooms; and social events.
For more information on SilverSneakers at the YWCA of Van Wert County, visit the facility, call 419.238.6639, visit the www.silversneakers.com website, or join the group for the luncheon. RSVP for the luncheon by calling the YWCA at the above number.
The YWCA is a non-profit organization and a United Way agency.
