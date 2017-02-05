DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Nearly 50 youngsters have brighter smiles today following the kick-off of the Give Kids a Smile (GKAS) initiative, which provides free dental services to children in uninsured local families.

Also on hand for the event, which was held at the Van Wert Smiles dental clinic, were local dentist Dr. Kevin Laing, current president of the Ohio Dental Association, and American Dental Association President-elect Dr. Joe Crowley, who is also an Ohioan, as well as State Senator Cliff Hite (R-Findlay), State Representative Craig Riedel (R-Defiance), and Van Wert City Council President Pete Weir.

Friday’s event marked the 15th anniversary of the Give Kids a Smile initiative, but the first time the event has been held in Van Wert. Since 2003, more than $12 million in donated dental care and oral health education has been provided by Ohio volunteers for GKAS.

Parents were appreciative Friday that their children were able to obtain free dental care, something that can be expensive for those without dental insurance, or those underinsured.

“This was great because they took out each tooth that hurt them every day and was causing them to be missing class all the time to see the school nurse,” said Cheri Baer of Van Wert, whose two grandsons were seen by volunteer dentists on Friday.

(more…)