DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

For nearly 25 years, the A-OK (Assisting Our Kids) program has been providing the means for divorcing adults to find positive ways to resolve disputes for their children’s sake.

While divorce can be a negative and bitter experience for adults, it can be devastating for children, the innocent victims of their parents’ inability to get along.

“It’s not the divorce that causes damage to the kids; it’s the arguing, the bickering, the name calling, the accusations among the two most important people in the world, whether they live under the same roof or not,” said Jules Krizan, who along with fellow family counselor Susan Burchfield, created the A-OK program. “Kids can survive the divorce; they can’t survive the ongoing parental conflict.”

“That’s what we help them understand,” Burchfield added. “Stop putting your kids through those kinds of behavior and they’ll heal.”

The A-OK program began in October 1992, not long after the Ohio Supreme Court began pushing local courts to come up with a dispute resolution program for divorcing parents.

Sumner E. Walters, Van Wert County Common Pleas judge at the time, challenged Krizan and Burchfield, respected local family counselors, to come up with a program that would provide positive ways for divorcing parents to interact and resolve problems.

