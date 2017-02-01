VW independent/submitted information
Collaboration is key to success in the arts. That’s why the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio is teaming up with Wassenberg Art Center on Saturday, March 11, to make Artrageous! — presented by TAG Menswear — a spectacularly art-packed day of fun.
On March 11, from 1-5 p.m., enjoy a free family event at Wassenberg Art Center. All ages are welcome to participate in painting activities, live music, and snacks to set the tone for Artrageous! later that evening. The Wassenberg will also feature an exhibit from the Mosaic Artists of Michigan for inspiration. While this event is free, donations are welcome in order to sustain and grow the arts in Van Wert.
The cast of Artrageous! will be in the lobby of The Niswonger at 6:50 p.m. to mix, mingle, and prepare for the show, and will be distributing some items so that participants will get the full, immersive experience of the show.
So what is Artrageous! all about? Imagine an artist creating a masterpiece before the audience’s eyes in mere moments. With a palette that also mixes in captivating vocals, intricate choreography, and exciting audience interaction Artrageous! takes audience members on a unique visual journey packed with wild inspiration, creativity, and fun.
The Artrageous troupe of artists, musicians, singers, and dancers pay tribute to a variety of art forms, pop icons, and musical genres, culminating in a gallery of fabulous finished paintings. The result? A one-of-a-kind crossover experience.
Four retired educators were selected for the Crestview Educators Hall of Fame. Those chosen (from the left) Dan Norris, Ruby Knerr (represented by her niece, Susan Mollenkopf), Steve Keller, and Keith Langdon, were inducted during halftime of last Friday’s boys’ basketball game against Lincolnview in Ray Etzler Gymnasium. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent
Cloey Spry, a junior at Van Wert High School, has been named the 11th grade winner of the 2017 Martin Luther King Jr. Writing Contest, sponsored by the Ohio Civil Rights Commission.
Nearly 900 students in grades 6-12 from across Ohio entered this year’s contest, and only one winner was selected from each grade level.
The awards ceremony to honor the winning entrants will be held Thursday, March 2, at the Vern Riffe State Office Tower in Columbus. Spry and other winning entrants will read their winning essays during the ceremony and receive an award, followed by a reception in their honor.
Each participant in the contest was to write an essay that creatively responded to the following question: “Think about times in your life when you have witnessed hatred and intolerance. What things have you done to drive out hate?”
Winners were selected based on originality, writing quality, relevance to the theme, and effective and creative expression.
Van Wert Rotary Club hosts students each month from area schools to join the Rotarians for their monthly meetings at Willow Bend Country Club. Shown are Junior Rotarians for the month of December (front row, from the left) Brooke Thatcher (Lincolnview) and Alaina Alvarez (Van Wert); (back row) Braden Brecht (Crestview), Luke Gerardot (Crestview), Kateri Steinecker (Van Wert), Austin Elick (Lincolnview), and Tyler Nygren (Van Wert). (photo submitted)
CONVOY — The Convoy Fire & EMS Department is holding its 39th annual “all you can eat” Pancake Day on Saturday, February 4, from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event will be held at the Convoy Community Building at Edgewood Park.
Proceeds from this year’s event will go towards purchasing and updating equipment for the department. There will also be a bake sale held during the event. Anyone wanting to donate baked goods can contact Connie Kreischer at 419.203.5288.
For more information, contact Dale Ball at 419.203.5281.
The Van Wert Chamber of Commerce is announcing its 2017 trip experience, September 20-27, to the majestic Pacific Northwest on an eight-day adventure from the wilds of Mount St. Helens and the Columbia River Gorge to the sophistication of Portland and San Francisco.
Travel along Oregon’s beautiful Pacific coast. Enjoy an elegant dinner cruise on the Willamette River and experience Portland’s dazzling city sights and city lights. Visit Redwood National Park, explore Eureka, a historic timber and fishing village, cross the Golden Gate Bridge and discover the “City by the Bay,” San Francisco. Don’t miss one of America’s most beautiful regions.
The Chamber also announces that it will once again offer roundtrip transportation from Van Wert to and from Dayton International Airport. Though the Chamber’s Irish Splendor tour-goers enjoyed their time in Ireland, one of the best-loved features of the trip was the hassle free benefit of not having to worry about, or the expense of, driving to Dayton or paying for parking.
Come see and hear more about this trip on Monday, February 6, at 6 p.m. at Willow Bend Country Club, 579 Hospital Drive. Chamber partner Collette Travel will present all the information about this opportunity, and the Chamber will accept deposits that evening, as reservations for this trip are limited. Refreshments will also be served.
The last Chamber trip to Ireland was a sellout.
COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine warns that, since Friday, several Ohioans have reported suspicious calls from callers asking “Can you hear me?”
Similar calls have been reported throughout the country as part of an alleged scam to trick consumers into responding “yes” and using their response to place unauthorized charges on their phone or utility bill.
“Any time people receive a call that’s suspicious, we encourage them to be very careful and not to respond to the call,” Attorney General DeWine said. “When in doubt, just hang up. If you need help or if you suspect a scam, contact the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.”
In reports to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, consumers generally say the calls appeared to come from a local phone number, such as a number showing a 614 (Columbus) or 330 (Akron) area code. Some consumers said the callers claimed the consumer had won a vacation or cruise or claimed to work for an extended warranty company.
Tips to avoid potential phone scams include:
- Don’t respond to suspicious calls. Let the calls go to voicemail, or hang up if a call seems questionable in any way, especially if it’s an automated telemarketing call (or “robocall”), which is used commonly in scams.
- Don’t always trust caller ID. Even when calls appear to come from an Ohio phone number, the numbers could be spoofed or the calls could be made over the Internet, meaning the caller could be located somewhere else entirely.
- Check phone bills and credit card statements regularly. Those who find suspicious charges should immediately report them to their provider.
Consumers who suspect a scam or who want help resolving a consumer problem should contact the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at www.OhioProtects.org or 800.282.0515.
PAULDING — The Western Buckeye Educational Service Center Governing Board met for its January meeting this past week.
The board elected Billy Poe III as president and Nick Miller as vice president for 2017, while meetings were scheduled for the second Wednesday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m. Meetings will alternate between the Van Wert and Paulding ESC offices.
During the regular meeting, the board approved the following personnel action:
- Employed Lynn Horstman, paraprofessional, at Lincolnview Local School for the remainder of the school year.
- Extended a three-year contract to Anita King, payroll clerk/fiscal assistant, effective July 1.
- Extended a five-year contract to Treasurer Kimberly Jones, effective August 1, 2018.
- Employed Dave Lamb, school psychologist, at Paulding Exempted Village Schools for the 2017-2018 school year.
The next meeting of the Western Buckeye ESC Governing Board will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, February 8, at the Van Wert ESC office.
Developmental screenings for children ages 3-5 will be offered to residents of Crestview, Delphos, Lincolnview, Parkway, Spencerville, and Wayne Trace school districts.
The screenings will be held at the Thomas Edison Early Childhood Center from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Friday, February 10. Appointments can be made by calling Carol at Thomas Edison Preschool at 419.238.4019 or 419.238.1514, extension 221, between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Children will be assessed in the areas of height, weight, vision, hearing, language cognition, and gross and fine motor, self-help, and social-emotional skills. After the screening, results will be shared with parents or caregivers. The assessment provides families with an opportunity to see how their children are progressing in relation to children of the same age.
For children who display an area of concern, further assessment will be scheduled at parents’ or caregivers’ convenience. The additional visit will let teachers and therapists further assess children in the areas of concern.
The mission of the assessments is to provide county families with resources needed to help children develop to their maximum potential. Each child is unique and capable of learning. The goal of the screenings is to work with and support families in providing active learning experiences.
For more information, contract Thomas Edison Early Childhood Center at the above telephone numbers.
The Van Wert Police Department is seeking information on a missing resident of The Marsh Foundation.
On January 23, the Van Wert Police Department took a report from The Marsh Foundation about one of its residents, 17-year old Zildjian Galliher.
Galliher had left his place of employment in Van Wert at about 9:15 that evening and did not return either to his workplace nor to his residence.
Galliher is described by police as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes who stands 5 feet, 9 inches, and weighs about 145 pounds (see photo).
The information received during the investigation was that the teenager might possibly have plans to go to the Dayton area where he still has family residing.
Anyone information on the whereabouts of teen should contact the Van Wert Police Department at 419.238.2462.
The Van Wert High School Robotics Team not only hosted its third Northern Ohio First Tech Challenge Robotics Competition on Saturday, but the local team also competed for the first time and won the event, which is a qualifier for Ohio’s state competition being held in February.
A total of 28 teams from four states — Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, and Pennsylvania — competed in the event, which was held in the Van Wert High School gymnasium.
Van Wert, which was ranked second in the world among qualifiers prior to Saturday, won the competition with a 9-1 record, including a “best of 3” finals match that saw the Cougar team down by 60 points with 30 seconds to go in the deciding match. However, the Van Wert was able to rally, scoring 100 points in the final seconds to win the match, and the competition.
“The team has room to improve and things to fix as we prepare for the state championship in two weeks in Cincinnati,” said Bob Spath, who with Zane McElroy coaches the VWHS robotics team.
The drive team for the Van Wert Robotics Team included Cade Chiles, Spencer Teman, and Carter Eikenberry.
A number of special awards were also given out during the competition. Those included the following:
Judge’s Award – Hercules Team from Mansfield; Promote Award – Next Nova team from Sylvania; Control Award – Aurora (Ohio) team; Motivate Award – Apollo team from Caledonia, Michigan; PTC Design Award – Raptor Robotics from Elkhart, Indiana; Rockwell Collins Innovate Award – To Be Determined Team from Aurora; Connect Award – Wapakoneta team; Think Award – Aztechs FTC from Dublin; and the Inspire Award – Terabytes of Murrysville, Pennsylvania.
