Nearly 50 youngsters have brighter smiles today following the kick-off of the Give Kids a Smile (GKAS) initiative, which provides free dental services to children in uninsured local families.
Also on hand for the event, which was held at the Van Wert Smiles dental clinic, were local dentist Dr. Kevin Laing, current president of the Ohio Dental Association, and American Dental Association President-elect Dr. Joe Crowley, who is also an Ohioan, as well as State Senator Cliff Hite (R-Findlay), State Representative Craig Riedel (R-Defiance), and Van Wert City Council President Pete Weir.
Friday’s event marked the 15th anniversary of the Give Kids a Smile initiative, but the first time the event has been held in Van Wert. Since 2003, more than $12 million in donated dental care and oral health education has been provided by Ohio volunteers for GKAS.
Parents were appreciative Friday that their children were able to obtain free dental care, something that can be expensive for those without dental insurance, or those underinsured.
“This was great because they took out each tooth that hurt them every day and was causing them to be missing class all the time to see the school nurse,” said Cheri Baer of Van Wert, whose two grandsons were seen by volunteer dentists on Friday.
There are three tax issues, but only one contest, on the May 2 primary ballot in Van Wert County, according to information released Friday by the Van Wert County Board of Elections.
Those filing for the Republican nomination for Van Wert city office include Jon Tomlinson, who is seeking the Republican nomination for the City Council president’s position currently held by Pete Weir, who chose not to seek re-election.
Bill Marshall will be seeking the at-large Van Wert City Council seat he was appointed to in December 2016, while Warren Straley is seeking the Republican nod for his at-large seat, and Joel Penton, father of the former Ohio State Buckeye of the same name, is running for the third at-large position.
Those running on the Republican ticket for Ward seats on City Council include Fred Fisher (First Ward), Joi Mergy (Second Ward), Kenneth J. Markward (Third Ward), and Steve Trittschuh (Fourth Ward).
Van Wert Municipal Court Judge Jill Leatherman is seeking the Republican nomination for that position, while incumbent Don Hangartner and challenger Neil Straley are both seeking the Republican nomination for city treasurer.
All candidates for the Republican nomination in Delphos, which includes Mark Clement for the Third Ward seat on Delphos City Council and Robert Mosier for Delphos treasurer, are running unopposed.
No Democrats have filed positions for office in either Van Wert or Delphos.
Three ordinances are on the ballot, including an 0.28-percent income tax increase in Van Wert, and two renewals in Delphos: a 5.5-mill, five-year current expenses levy and a renewal of a 0.25-percent, three-year income tax levy used for the Delphos Parks and Recreation Department.
A goodly number of choco-holics (above) braved cold temperatures on Friday to participate in the Chocolate Walk in downtown Van Wert on Friday. The event, organized by Main Street Van Wert’s Promotions Committee, provided a map of businesses providing chocolate treats in the downtown area, as well as a special bag to place the treats in. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent
A search warrant on Tuesday at a suspected meth lab on North Vine Street netted evidence that could be used in filing charges on residents of the home at a later date.
Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach said members of the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force, along with members of his office and the Allen County Sheriff’s Office’s Tactical Team executed the search warrant at 221 N. Vine St.
Found inside the house was a moderate amount of what was thought to be methamphetamine, along with a small amount of what was apparently marijuana, a used hypodermic needle, cash, and other drug paraphernalia.
Four adults, a woman and three men, were also in the house when the warrant was served, along with a young child, which led to officers contacting Van Wert County Children’s Services.
Sheriff Riggenbach said an investigation is continuing and charges would likely be brought before a future session of the county grand jury by the Van Wert County Prosecutor’s Office.
A nuisance abatement letter was also sent to the owner of the property detailing the fact that illegal activity was discovered on the premises. Failure of the property owner to take action could result in seizure, or possible forfeiture, of the property.
The sheriff also requested that anyone with information on drug activity contact his office at 419.238.2866 or use his office’s website at www.vanwertcountysheriff.com and click on the “submit a crime tip” link. Those reporting can remain anonymous.
Those who don’t wish to use the sheriff’s office contacts could also call Van Wert County Crime Stoppers at 419.238.STOP.
Van Wert sophomore Mackenzie Laney (above) concentrates as Vantage senior Bryce Ladd, also from Van Wert, lends a hand as she finishes her attempt at highlighting on a mannequin in the Cosmetology lab on Sophomore Visit Day. Below, Alek Bowersock, a sophomore from Lincolnview, operates a mini-excavator in the Construction Equipment Technology lab at Vantage. Nearly 800 sophomores from 13 associate schools visited Vantage on February 1. Area residents will also get a chance to visit Vantage labs during the school’s open house from 5-7:30 p.m. Monday, February 27. (Vantage photos)
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Attorney General’s Office on Friday certified the petition for a proposed amendment to the Ohio Constitution that would add the Ohio Crime Victims Bill of Rights.
On January 24, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office received a written petition to amend the Ohio Constitution to add the Ohio Crime Victims Bill of Rights by a group called Marsy’s Law for Ohio LLC. The petition was certified on Friday as containing both the necessary 1,000 valid signatures from registered Ohio voters and a “fair and truthful” summary of the proposed amendment.
“Without passing upon the advisability of the approval or rejection of the measure to be referred, but pursuant to the duties imposed upon the Attorney General’s Office […] I hereby certify that the summary is a fair and truthful statement of the proposed law,” Attorney General DeWine stated in the certification letter.
Once the summary language and initial signatures are certified, the Ohio Ballot Board must determine if the amendment contains a single issue or multiple issues. The petitioners must then collect signatures for each issue from registered voters in each of 44 or Ohio’s 88 counties equal to 5 percent of the total vote cast in the county for the office of governor at the last gubernatorial election.
Total signatures collected statewide must also equal 10 percent of the total vote cast for the office of governor at the last gubernatorial election.
The full text of Friday’s letter and the amendment petition can be found at www.OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov/Petitions.
The Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce has expanded its vision in choosing recipients of its Ray Miller Award. While the award has traditionally gone to longtime Chamber members for their work in the Chamber and the community, the award went to local resident Kathy Taylor in 2016 for her work with Blessings in a Backpack and the Crisis Care Line/House of Transitions.
This year’s award was presented to local teacher Bob Spath, who is instructor of, and the driving force behind, the Project Lead the Way engineering program, and also coaches Van Wert High School’s successful Robotics Team.
Other finalists included Ohio City Mayor Carol Miller, Central Insurance Vice President Cindy Hurless, and Community Health Professionals Vice President Linda Boggs.
Taylor, the 2016 winner and a retired VWHS teacher, made the presentation to Spath, noting his contributions to the city school district.
Vantage Career Center’s new criminal justice program is attracting the attention of area high school students.
During her report to the Vantage Board of Education last night, Superintendent Staci Kaufman said the course of study is scheduled to begin this fall, and should have sufficient enrollment.
“Over 140 sophomores toured on Wednesday of this week,” Kaufman explained. “We had law enforcement from Van Wert and Paulding counties, and Four County Career Center brought students and their teacher from their criminal justice program to realistically talk to students about what they’re going to be learning.”
“I would expect we’re going to have at least 12 to 15 (students) starting in the criminal justice program,” Kaufman added.”
Vantage Career Center officials are expected to begin the search for a criminal justice instructor this spring.
Also during her report, Kaufman said she and other JVS met with three District 1 state school board members last week to discuss concerns about the state’s JVSD report card.
“We thought they really listened, and it went very well,” Kaufman said.
Treasurer Laura Peters told board members Vantage Career Center recently received a clean audit.
“Kudos to my staff, as well as everyone in the district, because it takes all of them to be able to follow board policy to get that,” Peters said.
Vantage Board members also learned that 30 seventh- and eighth-grade girls attended the recent “Step Into The Future” initiative, designed to introduce girls to non-traditional fields of study.
“The girls got to visit carpentry, welding, network systems and ag, and all those instructors were here that day and gave their time,” Director Tony Unverferth explained.
Unverferth added that feedback was overwhelmingly positive.
Ohio Township Association Executive Director Tom Willsey and President Matthew DeTemple present the award for the most associate members to representatives of the Van Wert County Township Association. The county association had 323 associate members, the most of any county in Ohio in 2016. Each of the county’s 12 townships has three trustees and one fiscal officer who are elected to four-year terms. The local township association hosts two annual events for associate members. The first Tuesday in April is an “all you can eat” fish fry, while a sausage sandwich supper is held the third Tuesday in July. Membership renewal postcards will be mailed shortly. Those interested in joining the township association or becoming a sponsor may contact their township trustee or fiscal officer or Brian Callow, association secretary-treasurer. (photo submitted)
COLUMBUS — As Super Bowl Sunday is historically a day when many friends and family have gatherings involving alcohol, the Ohio State Highway Patrol is urging fans to be safe this Sunday by refraining from driving impaired. Those who plan on consuming alcohol should be sure to designate a sober driver to get them home safely.
Ohioans are also asked to help others make the same decision by remembering that Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk. Those who host a Super Bowl party should make sure their guests have a safe and sober way home, and do not serve alcohol to anyone under 21 years of age.
During last year’s Super Bowl, the Patrol made 50 drunk driving arrests from 6 a.m. February 7, 2016, through 6 a.m. February 8, 2016. During the 24-hour reporting period, there were two fatalities and 156 injuries resulting from traffic crashes. Both of the traffic fatalities and 23 of the injuries were OVI-related.
“The Patrol is committed to removing impaired drivers from our roadways,” said Colonel Paul A. Pride, Patrol superintendent. “Your decision to not drive impaired shows that you value your own safety as well as the safety of motorists around you. You can also influence your friends and family to make the same choice.”
The public is encouraged to use #677 to report dangerous or impaired drivers, as well as drug activity.
Community Health Professionals in Van Wert is warning area residents to beware of a hospice fund solicitation by a Virginia entity.
A group called The Hospice Support Fund (HSF) in Merrifield, Virginia, has been soliciting in the Van Wert area, and CHP officials are warning local residents to not confuse the Hospice Support Fund with Community Health Professionals’ hospice program.
CHP does not receive monetary donations or service provisions from HSF and never have.
