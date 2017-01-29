VW independent/submitted information
The REO Speedwagon concert at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio has been a little of bit of a good news-bad news situation.
Due to circumstances beyond its control, the legendary rock group, which is presented by US Bank, had to move its performance date at the NPAC from Saturday, April 29, to Sunday, May 21, still at 7:30 p.m.
The good news is ticket sales will still release at noon on Wednesday, February 1.
Formed in 1967, signed in 1971, and fronted by iconic vocalist Kevin Cronin since 1972, REO Speedwagon is a band where the main constant over the decades is a never-ending desire to give their all to their fans, year in and year out. Formed loosely in the late ‘60s at college in Champaign, IL, REO (named after the pre-cursor to the light truck) rode to gigs in station wagons, hopping from small gigs to even tinier gigs, just to get their name out. It worked, as fans quickly realized there was much more going on here than your average college party band.
By the early ‘70s, the band’s unrelenting drive, as well as non-stop touring and recording, jump-started the burgeoning rock movement in the Midwest. It carved a path that was eventually followed by Styx, Kansas, Cheap Trick, and more.
VW independent/submitted information
The PLC Health Clinic of Van Wert, part of the local Pregnancy Life Center, now has an ultrasound machine that Director Trina Langdon hopes will allow the PLC to enhance its mission to protect the life of the unborn. The ultrasound machine was donated by the Van Wert County Hospital as part of the PLC’s movement to include medical services for its clients.
The PLC sees a lot of teenagers and clients in their 20s who are experiencing an unplanned pregnancy. The ultrasound machine, along with counseling services offered by the staff at the Pregnancy Life Center, will help clients to decide what to do with their unborn baby.
“Even from the early stages of pregnancy, a mother can see her developing child and hear the baby’s heart beat via an ultrasound,” shared Matthew Miller, M.D., medical director at the PLC and family physician at Van Wert Medical Services.
“We’ve dreamt about having an ultrasound machine for many years,” said Langdon. “We’re so grateful to Van Wert County Hospital for this generous donation so we can continue saving babies and helping the scared young women who turn to us for help.”
In addition to limited ultra sounds, the PLC Health Clinic will provide STI/STD testing as part of its new medical services. By working with Van Wert County Hospital and Van Wert County Health Department, the PLC hopes to fill the gap in the community for this much-needed service which will be available to both women and men.
All medical services done at the PLC will be free to patients; however, since lab and medications will be outsourced there may be a charge for them. If patients have insurance, most of the cost will be covered, if not all. For patients without insurance, the PLC has set up a special fund to help offset those costs.
Offering free medical services, although great for the patient, comes at a high price to the PLC.
“We have estimated a yearly cost of $40,000 for us to run the clinic,” said Langdon. “This includes paying a medical staff, purchasing medical supplies, and covering lab and medication fees for patients.”
For that reason, the PLC will be holding its second annual Health Clinic Banquet fundraiser. The event will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 5, at Willow Bend Country Club in Van Wert. Although the banquet is free, there will be a love offering to benefit the PLC Health Clinic.
Van Wert independent news
The people appeared in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court on Friday, with two of those making plea changes.
Jessica Leppard, 28, of Van Wert, changed her plea from not guilty to guilty to one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the fourth degree (downgraded from a third-degree felony) and possession of cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree.
Judge Martin D. Burchfield then sentenced her to five years of community control, including 60 days in jail, with credit for 16 day already served, and up to six months in the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation (WORTH) Center in Lima following the jail sentence.
Stefan Dirham, 24, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to one count each of theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree, and receiving stolen property and forgery, each of which is a fifth-degree felony offense.
Additional charges of misdemeanor theft, and felony receiving stolen property and forgery were dismissed in exchange for Dirham’s guilty plea on the above charges.
Judge Burchfield ordered a presentence investigation in the case and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 8.
Ronald Smith, 26, of Van Wert, also appeared in court to sign a written waiver of his constitutional right to a speedy trial so that his legal counsel could have more time for trial preparation.
Submitted information
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Representative Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green) joined tens of thousands who gathered for the annual March for Life rally Friday in Washington, D.C.
Vice President Mike Pence became the first sitting vice president to speak at the annual event. Following the rally, Latta hosted a reception for over 300 constituents from Ohio’s Fifth Congressional District.
“I’m always proud to stand with members of the pro-life community, and it was inspiring to see so many people participate in today’s March for Life rally,” said Latta. “I’ve been steadfast in my convictions that we need to protect the most innocent among us and defend the sanctity of life. Congress and the Administration are already taking action by banning the use of taxpayer funds for abortion, and reinstating the Mexico City Policy. The March for Life rally will help us continue to build on this momentum as we defend a fundamental human right — the right to life.”
Earlier this week, Congress passed H.R. 7, the No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion and Abortion Insurance Full Disclosure Act. That legislation codifies and expands the Hyde Amendment, an annual provision in government funding bills that prohibits the use of taxpayer money to perform abortions. Latta supported that bill and also has co-sponsored H.R. 586, the Sanctity of Human Life Act, which provides personhood status at conception.
In addition to these actions, President Trump signed an executive order on Monday reinstating the Mexico City Policy which prohibits taxpayer funding for organizations that support abortion abroad.
Submitted information
Buckeye Y Youth members will be selling $1 variety bars and $2 boxes of “World’s Finest Chocolate”. The $1 bars are milk chocolate w/almonds, caramel, w.f. crisp, milk chocolate, and dark chocolate.
The $2 boxes are Continental Almonds, Caramel Whirls, Mint Meltaways, and Fund Raisins. These products will also be available at the Buckeye Youth office, 147 E. Main St., and Years Ago Antique Mall, 108 E. Main St. in Van Wert.
Help support Buckeye Youth by purchasing chocolate to support the cost of its programs for boys and girls ages 5 to 18 in the Van Wert area. For more information, call the Buckeye Youth office at 419.238.3546. Buckeye Y Youth Inc. is a United Way agency, Van Wert County Foundation grant recipient, and received funding from Wetzel Motorcycle Club and the Walmart Community Fund.
VW independent/submitted information
The Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce announces finalists for the 2017 Ray Miller and Crystal Image awards.
The Ray Miller and Crystal Image Award with Milestone and Golden Shovel recognition awards will be presented at the 95th Annual Dinner and Awards Ceremony on Thursday, February 2, beginning at 5:15 p.m. at the Wassenberg Art Center.
The event will feature Van Wert native Craig Leon, one of the fastest marathon runners in the country. Very limited tickets are available for this event as it is close to selling out.
This year’s Ray Miller Award finalists include Ohio City Mayor Carol Miller; Cindy Hurless, Central Insurance Companies vice president of customer services; Bob Spath, Project Lead the Way instructor, Vantage Career Center satellite program at Van Wert City Schools; and Linda Boggs, Community Health Professionals vice president of human resources.
These Van Wert County residents represent the very best of the community, demonstrating their strong commitment to their companies, the county through volunteer work, participation in community organizations, and outstanding service to the local community. Last year’s Ray Miller award winner was Kathy Taylor, retired Van Wert High School English teacher, local founder of the Blessings in a Backpack program, and coordinator of Crisis of Care Line.
Submitted information
COLUMBUS — The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) reminds Ohioans of the Winter Reconnect Order to help consumers reconnect or maintain electric and natural gas service during the winter heating season between October 17, 2016, and April 14 of this year.
Any customer of a PUCO-regulated electric or natural gas utility may take advantage of the order. Last winter heating season, more than 246,000 Ohio utility customers utilized the PUCO’s Winter Reconnect Order.
Energy utility service is vital, especially in the winter. The Winter Reconnect Order is an opportunity for Ohioans to avoid disconnection or to reconnect their gas and/or electric service once during the winter heating season. Customers who utilize the Winter Reconnect Order are required to pay the utility $175 plus any applicable reconnection charge, not to exceed $36. If the company’s reconnection charge is greater than $36, the balance may be billed to the customer the following month.
The Winter Reconnect Order also applies to customers seeking to establish new electric and natural gas service. Rather than paying the full security deposit that may be required for new service, customers can pay up to $175 and be billed any remaining balance of the security deposit the following month.
There is no income eligibility requirement to utilize the Winter Reconnect Order; however, customers who are at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty level may apply through the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) to pay the $175 amount.
Several other state and federal programs are also available to Ohioans who qualify, including the Percentage of Income Payment Plan Plus (PIPP Plus) and the Home Weatherization Assistance Program (HWAP). More information about these programs and additional ways to save on home heating bills this winter is available on Ohio’s Winter Heating Resource website at www.winterheat.ohio.gov.
Ohioans who would like to utilize the program can call their electric or natural gas utility from now until April 14 to find out more information about their account and how to apply the Winter Reconnect Order to a utility bill. Utility representatives will explain the order, and if applicable, set those eligible up on a payment plan for any default amount. PIPP Plus customers who would like to use the Winter Reconnect Order must pay the balance of any default they may have within one billing cycle in order to re-enroll in PIPP Plus.
Customers who have questions about the PUCO’s Winter Reconnect Order may contact the PUCO at 800,686.7826 or visit the PUCO’s website at www.PUCO.ohio.gov.
Van Wert Federal Savings Bank has again made an annual contribution of $5,000 to each of the county schools: Crestview, Lincolnview, and Van Wert. Contributions can be used by schools in any way that benefits children of each school. Van Wert Federal Savings Bank has always been a leader in supporting local arts and non-profit organizations, as well as a strong supporter of education. Van Wert Federal has been in operation since 1889, making it the longest locally owned and operated bank in the county. It is recognized as the strongest financial institution in the county, and also one of the strongest financial institutions in the United States. (submitted photo)
Submitted information
Kids Learning Place is now taking applications for a limited number of immediate spots for the Head Start preschool classrooms in Van Wert County. Head Start is a federal funded, high-quality preschool program for children between 3 and 5 years old for part day/part year class.
The program is free to families that meet eligibility with limited income, foster children, children who live with homeless families, or children who have a disability or special need.
Head Start is committed to ensuring education excellence for the children and families. Head Start enhances a child’s intellectual, physical, social, and emotional development. Head Start creates an environment that builds upon, and responds to, the unique strengths and needs of each child and family.
Every child needs a variety of learning experiences before starting school; Head Start preschool achieves that by providing a positive education experience that includes:
- Experienced teachers with degrees in every classroom
- Half day preschool in classrooms or in our home base option
- Safe and friendly environments where children are eager to learn
- Teaching plans that match school readiness and how children learn and develop
- Transportation to and from school
DAVE MOSIER/independent editor
Eight people appeared Wednesday for hearings in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court, including a Van Wert man who was arraigned on felony theft charges.
Chad Kouts, 27, entered not guilty pleas to two counts of grand theft, each a felony of the third degree. Judge Martin D. Burchfield set bond at $10,000 cash or commercial surety, and scheduled a pretrial conference for 8 a.m. Wednesday, February 8.
Two people were also sentenced on Wednesday.
Ryan Miller, 27, of Middle Point, was given five years of community control, including 90 days on electronically monitored house arrest, on one count each of theft and forgery, both felonies of the fifth degree. Miller must also undergo a substance abuse assessment and any treatment recommended, pay US Bank reimbursement of $282 and a monthly probation fee.
Ryan King, 31, of Van Wert, was given five years of community control, including up to six months in the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation (WORTH) Center in Lima, on a charge of possession of heroin, a felony of the fifth degree. King must also undergo a substance abuse assessment and any treatment recommended and pay a monthly probation fee.
Submitted information
LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) maintenance garage in Van Wert County is now under new leadership.
T.J. Zura of Van Wert has been named the new transportation administrator at the garage. He replaces Don Taylor, who retired in December with 26 years of service. Zura assumed the position January 23.
Originally from Port Clinton, Zura has worked 19 years for ODOT and holds a degree in civil engineering from the University of Toledo.
His time with the department includes working in planning and engineering as a co-op student, as an engineer in the planning department, and as a project engineer in construction. Most recently, Zura served as project engineer on the reconstruction and expansion of a section of Interstate 75 north of Findlay.
“I’m looking forward to getting to know the county and using my experience in construction to help complete our maintenance projects and take on larger projects with our crews,” said Zura.
Pat McConn of Ohio City will continue to serve at the garage as the transportation manager, a position he’s held for nine years. McConn’s 27 years with ODOT include working on the bridge crew and serving as both a highway worker and mechanic.
The Ohio Department of Transportation maintains the state’s largest man-made asset — the transportation system. ODOT’s mission is to provide the safe and easy movement of people and goods from place to place.
As a $2.8 billion per year enterprise, ODOT invests the bulk of its resources in system preservation through maintenance, construction and snow and ice operations.
