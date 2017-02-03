DAVE MOSIER/independent editor
The Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce has expanded its vision in choosing recipients of its Ray Miller Award. While the award has traditionally gone to longtime Chamber members for their work in the Chamber and the community, the award went to local resident Kathy Taylor in 2016 for her work with Blessings in a Backpack and the Crisis Care Line/House of Transitions.
This year’s award was presented to local teacher Bob Spath, who is instructor of, and the driving force behind, the Project Lead the Way engineering program, and also coaches Van Wert High School’s successful Robotics Team.
Other finalists included Ohio City Mayor Carol Miller, Central Insurance Vice President Cindy Hurless, and Community Health Professionals Vice President Linda Boggs.
Taylor, the 2016 winner and a retired VWHS teacher, made the presentation to Spath, noting his contributions to the city school district.
POSTED: 02/03/17 at 8:36 am
SCOTT TRUXELL/independent correspondent
Vantage Career Center’s new criminal justice program is attracting the attention of area high school students.
During her report to the Vantage Board of Education last night, Superintendent Staci Kaufman said the course of study is scheduled to begin this fall, and should have sufficient enrollment.
“Over 140 sophomores toured on Wednesday of this week,” Kaufman explained. “We had law enforcement from Van Wert and Paulding counties, and Four County Career Center brought students and their teacher from their criminal justice program to realistically talk to students about what they’re going to be learning.”
“I would expect we’re going to have at least 12 to 15 (students) starting in the criminal justice program,” Kaufman added.”
Vantage Career Center officials are expected to begin the search for a criminal justice instructor this spring.
Also during her report, Kaufman said she and other JVS met with three District 1 state school board members last week to discuss concerns about the state’s JVSD report card.
“We thought they really listened, and it went very well,” Kaufman said.
Treasurer Laura Peters told board members Vantage Career Center recently received a clean audit.
“Kudos to my staff, as well as everyone in the district, because it takes all of them to be able to follow board policy to get that,” Peters said.
Vantage Board members also learned that 30 seventh- and eighth-grade girls attended the recent “Step Into The Future” initiative, designed to introduce girls to non-traditional fields of study.
“The girls got to visit carpentry, welding, network systems and ag, and all those instructors were here that day and gave their time,” Director Tony Unverferth explained.
Unverferth added that feedback was overwhelmingly positive.
POSTED: 02/03/17 at 8:30 am. FILED UNDER: News
Ohio Township Association Executive Director Tom Willsey and President Matthew DeTemple present the award for the most associate members to representatives of the Van Wert County Township Association. The county association had 323 associate members, the most of any county in Ohio in 2016. Each of the county’s 12 townships has three trustees and one fiscal officer who are elected to four-year terms. The local township association hosts two annual events for associate members. The first Tuesday in April is an “all you can eat” fish fry, while a sausage sandwich supper is held the third Tuesday in July. Membership renewal postcards will be mailed shortly. Those interested in joining the township association or becoming a sponsor may contact their township trustee or fiscal officer or Brian Callow, association secretary-treasurer. (photo submitted)
POSTED: 02/03/17 at 8:24 am. FILED UNDER: News
Submitted information
COLUMBUS — As Super Bowl Sunday is historically a day when many friends and family have gatherings involving alcohol, the Ohio State Highway Patrol is urging fans to be safe this Sunday by refraining from driving impaired. Those who plan on consuming alcohol should be sure to designate a sober driver to get them home safely.
Ohioans are also asked to help others make the same decision by remembering that Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk. Those who host a Super Bowl party should make sure their guests have a safe and sober way home, and do not serve alcohol to anyone under 21 years of age.
During last year’s Super Bowl, the Patrol made 50 drunk driving arrests from 6 a.m. February 7, 2016, through 6 a.m. February 8, 2016. During the 24-hour reporting period, there were two fatalities and 156 injuries resulting from traffic crashes. Both of the traffic fatalities and 23 of the injuries were OVI-related.
“The Patrol is committed to removing impaired drivers from our roadways,” said Colonel Paul A. Pride, Patrol superintendent. “Your decision to not drive impaired shows that you value your own safety as well as the safety of motorists around you. You can also influence your friends and family to make the same choice.”
The public is encouraged to use #677 to report dangerous or impaired drivers, as well as drug activity.
POSTED: 02/03/17 at 8:22 am. FILED UNDER: News
Submitted information
Community Health Professionals in Van Wert is warning area residents to beware of a hospice fund solicitation by a Virginia entity.
A group called The Hospice Support Fund (HSF) in Merrifield, Virginia, has been soliciting in the Van Wert area, and CHP officials are warning local residents to not confuse the Hospice Support Fund with Community Health Professionals’ hospice program.
CHP does not receive monetary donations or service provisions from HSF and never have.
POSTED: 02/03/17 at 8:20 am. FILED UNDER: News
Lee Kinstle GM Sales & Service recently donated $500 toward the creation of a dog park in Van Wert. The Dog Park Committee appreciates the company’s generous donation and is excited to announce that this project will be located at Rotary Park near the Van Wert reservoirs. When completed, the park will provide an off-leash area for both large and small dogs to run and play safely. Inquiries about this project may be directed to Jan Spray at 419.203.8274 or Sarah Robeson at 419.605.7612. (photo submitted)
POSTED: 02/03/17 at 8:19 am. FILED UNDER: News
Submitted information
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mercer, Auglaize, and Van Wert Counties’ 27th annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Pla Mor Lanes in Coldwater and at 6 p.m. Friday, March 31, at Olympic Lanes in Van Wert.
Participants can bowl for two hours, receive a Bowl for Kids’ Sake t-shirt and the chance to win prizes. Call the BBBS office at 419.584.2447 to register a team or for more information.
POSTED: 02/03/17 at 8:15 am. FILED UNDER: News
VW independent/submitted information
Heart disease and stroke cause 1 in 3 deaths among women each year, killing approximately one woman every 80 seconds. Fortunately, people have the power to change that, because 80 percent of cardiac and stroke events may be prevented with education and action.
To prevent heart disease and increase awareness of its effects, Van Wert County General Health District is participating in American Heart Month. In 2013, the leading cause of death in Van Wert was heart disease, accounting for 22 percent of deaths. In 2015, approximately 31 percent of adults in Van Wert County were affected by high blood pressure.
High blood pressure is a common cause of heart disease and stroke, so it is important to check one’s blood pressure. The Van Wert County General Health District will be offering free blood pressure readings to any adult every Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to noon, during the month of February. The Health District’s mission is to promote and to protect the health and well-being of the community.
National Wear Red Day® is Friday, February 3.
POSTED: 02/02/17 at 7:48 am. FILED UNDER: News
Van Wert independent news
Four people appeared Wednesday for hearings in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.
Aron Deffenbaugh, 21, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his probation by failing to report to probation and failing to complete counseling.
Judge Martin Burchfield sentenced Deffenbaugh to 90 days in jail, with work release, for violating his probation.
Three other people appeared before Van Wert County Probate-Juvenile Court Judge Kevin Taylor, all on probation violation charges.
Jered Couch, 29, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his probation by testing positive for drug use. He was resentenced to three years of community control, with the addition of up to six months in the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation (WORTH) Center in Lima.
Darren Stutz, 28, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his probation by failing to report to the probation department. He was resentenced to nine months of prison, with credit for 262 days already served. The remaining eight days will be served in the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
Andrew Graham, 21, of Delphos, admitted to violating his probation by failing to report to probation. He was resentenced to 12 months in prison, with credit for 350 days already served. The remaining 10 days of his sentence will be served in the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
POSTED: 02/02/17 at 7:45 am. FILED UNDER: News
VW independent/submitted information
Area residents can escape the grey “meh” of winter, while soaking up color from the best watercolorists in the region when they visit the Ohio Watercolor Society exhibit on display at Wassenberg Art Center 1-5 p.m. daily (except Mondays) February 11-March 5. Admission is free.
This prestigious exhibit features approximately 40 artworks by some of the best artists in Ohio and surrounding states. Most of these pieces are for sale, giving visitors the opportunity to acquire a beautiful painting for their home or as a gift.
There will be a free public opening reception on Saturday, February 11, from 1–5 p.m. which will include free refreshments, as well as a cash bar and live music by Jimmy Solo of Edgerton. Solo is a versatile area musician who has been playing the region for many years. He is the lead member of the Holbrook Bros. Band, which has performed for Wassenberg Art Center events such as Town Creek Live and the 2016 farmers markets.
The Ohio Watercolor Society Exhibit is sponsored by First Federal Savings & Loan and the Van Wert County Foundation. Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. in the former Armory building.
POSTED: 02/02/17 at 7:43 am. FILED UNDER: Arts & Entertainment, News
Submitted information
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is asking motorists to help keep fellow drivers and law enforcement officers safe by following Ohio’s Move Over law.
From 2012-2016, Ohio State Highway Patrol cruisers were involved in 73 crashes that appear to be related to the Move Over law. These crashes resulted in deaths of two civilians, 24 injured officers, and 32 injured civilians.
According to the FBI, from 2006 to 2015, 93 law enforcement officers across the United States were struck by vehicles and killed while working.
Ohio law requires all drivers to move over to an adjacent lane when approaching any vehicle with flashing or rotating lights parked on the roadside. If moving over is not possible due to traffic or weather conditions, or because a second lane does not exist, motorists should slow down and proceed with caution. The Move Over law now exists in all 50 states.
Alcohol and/or drugs played a role in 19 percent of “move over” crashes, and wet roads or those covered in snow or ice accounted for 59 percent of the crashes. The vast majority of crashes, 82 percent, occurred on interstate, U.S., and state routes. Troopers wrote 12,179 citations for violations of the Move Over law from 2012–2016.
“By moving over, motorists are helping to protect the lives of everyone who works on or uses our roadways,” said Lt. Tim Grigsby, Van Wert Post commander. “It’s not just the law; it’s the right thing to do.”
To view the statistical analysis regarding our safe driving awareness month visit
http://statepatrol.ohio.gov/doc/MoveOver_Bulletin_2017.pdf.
As always, the Patrol asks drivers to call #677 to report impaired drivers or drug activity.
POSTED: 02/02/17 at 7:41 am. FILED UNDER: News