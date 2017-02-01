VW independent/submitted information

Collaboration is key to success in the arts. That’s why the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio is teaming up with Wassenberg Art Center on Saturday, March 11, to make Artrageous! — presented by TAG Menswear — a spectacularly art-packed day of fun.

On March 11, from 1-5 p.m., enjoy a free family event at Wassenberg Art Center. All ages are welcome to participate in painting activities, live music, and snacks to set the tone for Artrageous! later that evening. The Wassenberg will also feature an exhibit from the Mosaic Artists of Michigan for inspiration. While this event is free, donations are welcome in order to sustain and grow the arts in Van Wert.

The cast of Artrageous! will be in the lobby of The Niswonger at 6:50 p.m. to mix, mingle, and prepare for the show, and will be distributing some items so that participants will get the full, immersive experience of the show.

So what is Artrageous! all about? Imagine an artist creating a masterpiece before the audience’s eyes in mere moments. With a palette that also mixes in captivating vocals, intricate choreography, and exciting audience interaction Artrageous! takes audience members on a unique visual journey packed with wild inspiration, creativity, and fun.

The Artrageous troupe of artists, musicians, singers, and dancers pay tribute to a variety of art forms, pop icons, and musical genres, culminating in a gallery of fabulous finished paintings. The result? A one-of-a-kind crossover experience.

